The Rise of Lil' Kim

Technology smuggling: As the North’s nuclear program has grown in size and sophistication, so too have concerns that it might sell technology, materials, and even nuclear weapons themselves to other countries and perhaps even directly to terrorists. Illicit nuclear transactions could become an extremely lucrative business for the North; indeed they may already be. In 2007 Israeli planes destroyed a nearly completed nuclear reactor that North Korean entities were secretly helping to build in Syria. How much Pyongyang earned from this project, and whether there may be other, similar ones in the works is not known.

Extortion: Last but not least, North Korea is skilled at the art of the shakedown. Over the years it has learned to use threats, belligerent rhetoric, and occasional violent outbursts to squeeze money, food, and fuel aid out of its neighbors (including South Korea, Japan, and China) while stopping just short of provocations that might justify a military response.

As is true for most crime families, North Korea is a strictly cash business and the revenues from its various illicit activities are jealously controlled by the “boss of all bosses,” Kim Jong-Il himself. The hard currency earned from selling drugs and missiles is either smuggled back directly to the North, where it is managed by the mysterious “Office 39,” or stashed in a handful of overseas banks.

Dollars are the lifeblood of the regime. Without them it would not be able to import the materials and machinery that it still needs to run its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Like other Mafia dons, Kim Jong-Il uses dollars to finance his extraordinarily lavish lifestyle (yachts, fast cars, villas, expensive liquor, gigantic indoor pools with wave machines). Perhaps most important, Kim has skillfully used money, and the things that money can buy (including not only luxury goods but quality medical care) to reward—and secure the loyalty of—his closest associates.

As my fellow Entanglements blogger Gordon Chang notes, an ailing Kim Jong-Il now appears to be moving belatedly, and hastily, to prepare for the succession of his youngest son, Kim Jong-Un. Assuming that he becomes Korea’s new maximum leader, Kim the Younger will face numerous challenges to his rule; he is still in his twenties, has virtually no known experience in government or the military and has not yet built the reputation for toughness that helped his father intimidate potential challengers.