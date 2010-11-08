Terroirism

“Food comes heavy with history and meaning,” Jacobsen proclaims early on in the book. Thinking about food in such terms allows us to “[grasp] the connections between things,” to reestablish a relationship with the land and rediscover “the natural rhythms that emerge from a place, which we can detect with our senses, and which, just for an instant, allow us to perceive some of the underlying principles of existence.” Indeed, such a vitalist—one might even say pantheist—sensibility courses through these pages.

Jacobsen revels in the pathetic fallacy: he has a penchant for ascribing intentionality to plants, depicting them as master strategists, creating flowers and flavors to manipulate the behavior of animals, including humans. (One recurrent theme is that many of the most flavorful foods emerge from plants that are stressed by challenging soil or pest damage. This is why Jacobsen is a fan of bio-dynamic wines; in these somewhat neo-pagan vineyards, the plants are forced to work harder, yielding hardier vines and more flavorful fruit.) He regards Pacific salmon as the ocean’s way of impregnating the land. Drinking dry meads, he confesses, “is like eavesdropping on the ardent murmurings between flower and insect.” After his early morning meal of fresh oysters and Willamette Pinot Gris, he muses floridly over a wineglass full of seawater: “The blackness of a quiet October night settled around us as we watched this glowing microcosm, worlds within worlds, and us caught somewhere in the middle, making our lives in the endless flow.”

Each chapter concludes with a few simple recipes that foreground the terroir of the primary ingredient (with useful information on how to obtain the featured ingredient; Jacobsen is not an orthodox locavore). Nature and nurture have already done the hard work of alchemy, so these recipes, such as maple-deglazed venison medallions and slow-roasted salmon, will be a boon for the novice chef, highlighting the ingredients instead of cooking techniques. (Jacobsen mentions the beauty of the “avocado brownie,” but alas, he does not include the recipe in his text.)

Throughout, Jacobsen uncovers various interesting historical nuggets, but his main interest is the experiences of eating in all of its senses—savoring the colors, textures, smells and flavors of the edibles he encounters. He is aware of the limits of food writing: “We tend to describe aromas in terms of other aromas, as language falls short and we grasp at other nouns to try to compensate.” And yet, composed with “energy and exuberance,” his descriptions are vivid, whimsical, sometimes comically off the wall. Some examples to chew on:

The Totten Inlet virginica: “Saltspray, rust, and a picklelike crunch. Then sweetness, nori, and the lingering grassy richness of raw milk. I felt an inner surge of Paleolithic zeal.”

The chanterelle is “the Audrey Hepburn of mushrooms. It may be common, but its scent is beguiling and elusive, slipping away just as you begin to grasp it.”

Chocolate made from beans from Chiapas “has an exotic, worldly smell, like well-oiled teak. Notes of pipe tobacco and Keemun tea make you think of being in a captain’s stateroom on an eighteenth-century trading ship, or maybe an ancient library. There is knowledge in it, some sweet, some bitter.”

Jacobsen’s love of the earth’s bounty is not merely sensual but yields deeper moral insights about the world: “To love food that is real and distinctive—that could not come from anywhere other than where it does—is to love the myriad and dazzling ways that life has adapted to the many landscapes of Earth.” To think about food in this way is to connect with and come to a deeper appreciation of nature and what it provides, of farmers and fishermen and artisans, and of the fellows sitting across the table from you.

In a righteous spirit of fact-checking, I recently enlisted friends and family and dutifully tried to track down and try many of the foods that Jacobsen describes in exquisite detail: wild king salmon, Mexican avocados, light roast single estate Panamanian coffee (brewed by manual pour). It was, of course, a rather pleasant assignment. (I remain somewhat skeptical, though, about his enthusiasm for wine made from the indigenous Norton grape.) At a local restaurant, a friend and I were able to sample the famed Totten Inlet oysters. After sucking down the first silvery mollusk (unadulterated by cocktail sauce), my friend closed her eyes, her face radiating pure joy. When she could finally muster words, she pronounced the oyster—with the hyperbole of erotic satisfaction—“a life-changing experience,” and promptly ordered another half dozen. Did we, too, feel a surge of Paleolithic zeal? I couldn’t tell, but it scarcely seemed to matter.

Jerome Copulsky is assistant professor and director of the Judaic Studies Program at Goucher College.