Who's Your Donor?

Laughable Republican hypocrisy on money-drenched elections.

In a 1998 editorial that was otherwise skeptical of campaign finance reform, The Wall Street Journal wrote, “If there’s one thing all the players agree on it’s the need for better disclosure of contributions and a crackdown on violators.” And who, indeed, could object to the principle—more necessary than ever after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United paved the way for corporations to get more involved in funding elections—that voters should know who is paying for political ads?

Well, it turns out a lot of people object—including The Wall Street Journal’s editorial writers circa 2010. This month, the Journal declared that Democrats are pushing disclosure requirements in order to transform “corporate donors into political piñatas, embarrass them publicly, hurt their business—and ultimately convince them that the price of donating to nonliberal groups is too high.” It isn’t just the Journal that now takes a different tone on the issue. In June 2000, John McCain endorsed “meaningful, balanced disclosure legislation” that would address “the most egregious examples of those seeking to avoid the public’s scrutiny.” This summer, he joined the rest of his party in voting to block a Democratic bill that would have barred most corporations from funding elections anonymously.

Candidates, of course, still have to disclose where their money comes from, and it is still illegal for corporations to donate directly to campaigns. The problem is that certain advocacy groups—which can run ads backing or opposing candidates, and which businesses or any other organizations can fund—do not have to disclose the sources of their money. And so we have no idea which groups are being funded by corporations, or how widespread the phenomenon is.

The notion that this situation is unacceptable—that corporations and unions spending money on electoral politics should be required to disclose their activities so that voters can know the source of any given political ad—seems utterly intuitive. If we must accept that corporations have a right to get even more involved in elections than they were before Citizens United, is it really so unreasonable to demand that they do so openly? The argument for disclosure was probably best expressed by, of all people, Antonin Scalia. Scalia may have voted in Citizens United to strike down limits on corporate giving, but even he appreciates the role that transparency ought to play in elections. “I do not look forward,” he has written, “to a society which, thanks to the Supreme Court, campaigns anonymously and even exercises the direct democracy of initiative and referendum hidden from public scrutiny and protected from the accountability of criticism.” The public, not surprisingly, agrees with this basic principle: According to a recent poll, 84 percent of voters believe they have a right to know who is paying for ads supporting candidates.