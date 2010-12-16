Not only has the problem of “actual innocence” in death-penalty cases been overstated, it is probably shrinking—for at least two reasons. The first is the impact of DNA. To date, there have been just 17 DNA-related death-row exonerations. Most involved cases left over from the years before DNA testing was widely available. Now, that backlog has been cleared, and DNA analysis is well established, which increases the reliability of capital trials. The second reason is that the number of death sentences is down. There were only 111 in 2008, down about 66 percent from the 1994 peak of 328. This decline reflects the plummeting murder rate, which has fallen by roughly 50 percent over the last two decades. You can’t have capital punishment without capital crimes.

Focusing on wrongfulexecutions puts capital-punishment opponents in an awkward position: It’s in their political interest for the system to produce miscarriages of justice. After a 2006 DNA test proved definitively that Roger Coleman was, in fact, guilty of the crime for which he was executed in 1992, The Washington Post reported that “[t]he results stunned and disappointed those who have fought a 25-year crusade to prove that Roger K. Coleman was innocent. They also dashed hopes among death penalty foes that the case would catalyze opposition to capital punishment across the country.”

Repeatedly mislabeling killers as martyrs can make capital punishment’s foes seem more interested in politics than truth. It can make them seem more sympathetic toward convicted murderers than their victims. And, at times, death-row inmates have tried to exonerate themselves by falsely accusing others. Troy Davis pointed the finger at a man named Sylvester “Red” Coles. Roger Coleman’s attorneys eventually had to pay to settle a libel lawsuit by an innocent man they had implicated in Coleman’s crime.

One of the anti-death-penalty movement’s goals is to create a new basis for habeas corpus litigation, so that lawyers can plead that new evidence proves the innocence of their clients, without also having to prove an alleged constitutional violation, such as ineffective assistance of counsel. A victory for Troy Davis before Judge Moore would have advanced that cause; his defeat probably set it back. The Supreme Court is bound to look more skeptically at the next urgent claim of innocence to come their way.

Opponents of the death penalty would be better off devoting more time and energy to more significant—but less media-friendly—problems with capital punishment. They should lobby to increase paltry state budgets for capital defense. They should urge state legislatures to narrow the criteria for capital punishment, so that it is restricted only to mass murder and other crimes that clearly qualify as “the worst of the worst,” rather than run-of-the-mill liquor store holdups. These are good fights principled death-penalty opponents can and should fight, without staking their credibility on tales told by the likes of Troy Davis, Roger Coleman, and John Byrd.

Charles Lane writes for The Washington Post and is the author of Stay of Execution: Saving the Death Penalty from Itself. This article ran in the November 11, 2010, issue of the magazine.