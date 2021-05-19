School Doors Swing Open

The Supreme Court during its present session has the opportunity to strike its mightiest blow against racial prejudice. The nine justices must decide whether segregation of Negro and white pupils in the public schools violates the equal protection provision of the Fourteenth Amendment. This week the Court is hearing five cases which will decide the constitutionality of the “separate but equal” doctrine as it has been practiced in two public schools in Delaware, a South Carolina school district, a high school in Virginia, an elementary school in Topeka Kans., and a high school in the nation’s capital.

The justices will have the rebel yells of Southern Governors such as Byrnes of South Carolina and Talmadge of Georgia ringing in their ears as they listen to the oral arguments. These prophets of doom are not unlike those who predicted “race trouble” in Alton and East St. Louis, Ill., when those communities were desegregated in 1950 under an old law re-enforced by Gov. Adlai Stevenson. But the record shows that both communities integrated their schools with a minimum of difficulty after almost a century of segregation.

Lawyers arguing the Clarendon County, S.C., case before the Supreme Court need not search for isolated examples of Southern public-school desegregation. During the past several years, one or more public-educational institutions in practically every Southern, Southwestern and border state has opened its doors to either a limited or unspecified number of Negroes, who had previously been banned altogether.