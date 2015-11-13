After Ginsburg fell, a lawyer friend of mine expressed dismay that “the only members of our generation who will get to run the country will be sanctimonious liars.” I reassured him that this is true of every generation. But it appears now that Ginsburg was an aberration, a victim of temporary cultural confusion; on the marijuana question, out-and-out lying may not be necessary. Both President Bush and drug czar William Bennett have agreed that past pot-smoking should not disqualify someone from future high office. The revelation simply needs to contain the right ingredients: experiment ... distant past ... party situation ... like many members of generation ... youthful indiscretion ... deeply regret ...

Where is the line between youthful indiscretion and adult depravity? Is it about age 21? If so, the evolving standard about marijuana use is in odd contrast to the standard of recent years about alcohol consumption. Under the influence of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the federal government has pressured states into raising the drinking age from 18 to 21. In America, it seems it’s morally and politically acceptable to be stoned as a minor or drunk as an adult, but not the other way around.

Of course that’s not really true. You can’t be excused for “experimenting” with marijuana as a college kid today—only 20 years ago. Czar Bennett would like to take away the scholarships of students caught using marijuana. Massachusetts Attorney General James Shannon, age 37, recently made the boilerplate confession about past “experimentation,” but now favors mandatory prison time for even casual users caught twice. He says that his attitude has now changed. Well, as the Church Lady says on Saturday Night Live ... How convenient.

And what has really changed since 20 years ago except for the fact that those who were breaking the law are making the laws now? Marijuana was just as illegal back then as it is today. And there have been no dramatic discoveries about any harmful effects of using it casually. All that has changed is the zeitgeist. Yet young lives will be ruined while older lives proceed unmolested along their placid course.

All these ex-Communist-style confessions-cum-recantations about past drug use leave a bad taste in my mouth. What I’m waiting for is some politician to announce that he used to indulge in marijuana every now and then and that—whatever he thinks about more serious drug problems—he doesn’t especially regret it. Maybe even that what he really regrets is all the experiments he didn’t conduct in his youth, perhaps because he was too busy plotting his scramble up the establishment heights. To have used marijuana in the ’60s and ’70s, when everyone was supposed to have used marijuana, and to deplore marijuana in the ’80s and ’90s, when everyone is supposed to deplore it, is just a bit too unsurprising.