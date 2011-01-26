Collective wisdom is a perennial topic in the social sciences. How and when can groups make decisions that are better, in some sense, than the decisions of individuals? One broad tradition emphasizes the folly of crowds, another their wisdom. On the one hand there is Madison’s dictum in Federalist No. 55 that “had every Athenian citizen been a Socrates, every Athenian assembly would still have been a mob.” On the other hand, a rough contemporary of Madison, the Marquis de Condorcet, proved a “Jury Theorem” which shows (in the simplest version) that under certain conditions the majority vote of a group will be more likely to be correct than the vote of the individuals in the group, and will converge on perfect accuracy as the size of the group increases.

In recent decades, social scientists working in economics, law, politics, and psychology have obtained a measure of critical detachment from the extremes of both traditions, and have explored the conditions under which Madisonian skepticism or Condorcetian optimism is more likely to capture the truth about groups. Even more recently, however, it has become clear that this sprawling body of work suffers from a major limitation: it focuses solely upon decision-making by groups of human animals. It turns out that groups of non-human animals—not just higher primates such as chimpanzees, but social insects, herding mammals, and many others—make collective decisions, use observable “voting” rules or decision procedures to do so, and in many cases make group decisions that are quite accurate, in the sense that they promote the common interests of the group’s members in survival and reproduction. Biologists such as Larissa Conradt of the University of Sussex, theorists of group decision-making such as Christian List of the London School of Economics, and many others have begun to compare collective decision-making in human and nonhuman animals.

In general, there is a kind of tradeoff inherent in this research program. Although comparisons between human and non-human animals are more far-fetched than comparisons between human groups in different times and places, groups of non-human animals can be controlled and manipulated through experimental procedures, producing information that can only be obtained for human groups through rare natural experiments or messy observational studies. A related benefit is that non-human animal groups offer pure cases. So-called “eusocial” (hypersocial) insects use modes of reproduction that make conflict of interests minimal within the group, implying that the only source of disagreement among individuals is differences of information or belief. Human groups, by contrast, are analytically messy because individuals often have differing beliefs and differing bedrock interests, preferences, aims, or values. This underscores that humans are unlike social insects, but the study of the hive neatly separates the problem of aggregating beliefs from the problem of aggregating conflicting preferences, and thus gives the analyst of group decisionmaking a new type of traction.

Thomas Seeley, an entomologist at Cornell University who studies honeybees, has made important contributions to this growing body of work on group decisionmaking in nonhuman animals, often working in conjunction with Kirk Visscher of the University of California. Seeley has studied, among many other things, how honeybee colonies choose foraging sites, and how swarms that break away from the parent colony choose a new nest site. This book focuses on the latter choice, which is among the most consequential that a group of honeybees can make. The swarm faces both acute time pressure—having left the shelter of the colony, it has only days to find and settle in a suitable nest—and an open-ended menu of possible sites. Candidate sites must first be identified in the environment and then evaluated for quality on various dimensions, such as volume, spatial orientation, and security. Seeley shows through cunningly devised experiments that swarms quite often settle upon the best available nest site within a relatively brief period, where “best” is judged not by the arbitrary judgments of the biologist but according to criteria that the bees themselves can be observed to use in the wild. The swarm displays a kind of collective wisdom, despite the limited cognitive capacities of its members.