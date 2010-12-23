Meet Mike Lee, the Tea Parties' most skilled spokesman.

With all the hullabaloo surrounding Sharron Angle and Christine O’Donnell and Joe Miller during the midterms, it was easy to lose track of some equally conservative, but less flamboyant, candidates. And it seems safe to say that no Tea Partier had more success while garnering less national attention than Mike Lee. While running for Senate, the 39-year-old Utah Republican proposed dismantling the Department of Education and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He wants to repeal both the federal income tax and the provision in the Fourteenth Amendment that makes children born in the United States automatic citizens. Yet he cruised to victory with a near-30 point margin in a Senate race that was largely overlooked by the national media.

In the future, Lee is likely to attract a little more attention. In fact, he just might be the platonic ideal for the new Constitution-obsessed, Tea Party-infused GOP: a lawyer who knows how to muster constitutional arguments to justify extreme ideas—and do it with a surprisingly genial, rational disposition. If, going forward, the Tea Party movement wants a national leader who doesn’t scream crackpot, Mike Lee is likely to be the guy.

Among his strengths, Lee has inside knowledge of the contents of Harry Reid’s garage circa 1982. In the early ’80s, when the Reids and the Lees moved to Washington—Harry Reid to serve as the Representative from Nevada, and Rex Lee, Mike’s father, to serve as Solicitor General in the Reagan administration—the two families, though far apart politically, became friends through the Mormon Church. Harry’s son, Josh, recounts that his father, a practical jokester, once locked preteen Mike Lee in the garage until he cried uncle.

Lee spent most of his childhood hopscotching between Utah—where his father was the founding dean of Brigham Young University Law School—and McLean, Virginia. He attended BYU for college and then law school, only leaving Utah to go on a two-year mission in Texas in 1990. After graduating from law school in 1997, he clerked for several justices, including then-Appellate Court justice Samuel Alito, and returned to Utah to serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Salt Lake City. In 2005, he moved into politics as General Counsel for Governor Jon Huntsman, before clerking again for Alito at the Supreme Court. He then spent two years in private practice back in Utah.