Last week, shortly before Christmas, the EPA posted a quick item on its website announcing a timetable for new climate regulations on power plants and petroleum refineries. This, in turn, provoked all sorts of outrage and confusion. Industry lobbyists blasted the move. James Inhofe predicted Armageddon and pledged to do whatever it took to thwart the agency. And some commenters framed this as a fresh power grab by the Obama administration. What was harder to find, though, was an explanation of what the EPA was actually doing.

So let's roll tape. Way back in 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA was required, by law, to clamp down on carbon-dioxide and other heat-trapping gases under the Clean Air Act, assuming those gases threatened public health. And, it turns out, most scientists agree that unchecked global warming does harm the public. So it's not as if Barack Obama or EPA head Lisa Jackson have a choice on whether to regulate or not—the EPA would be breaking the law if it stood by and did nothing. (Bush officials fended off this eventuality by simply refusing to open e-mails sent by EPA staff experts.)

Over at The Atlantic, Conor Friedersdorf thinks the EPA is "disregarding [the] separation of powers." But why? How? The Clean Air Act is a law that was passed by Congress and amended several times. The law originally focused on specific toxins like lead and sulfur-dioxide, but it was intended to be updated periodically, as new science on pollution and human health came in. The Supreme Court ruled that greenhouse gases fit within this framework—and, so, the Obama administration has begun enforcing the relevant laws. Set aside whether you agree with the policy outcome. What about this is constitutionally troubling?

Anyway, on to the rules themselves. As I laid out in a primer earlier this year, the EPA is moving in two directions when it comes to greenhouse gases from stationary sources like power plants or cement factories. First, there's "New Source Review." If anyone wants a permit to build a new facility—say, a manufacturing plant or a solid-waste landfill—or enlarge an existing facility, and that project is expected to emit more than 100,000 tons of CO2 (which is a lot), they have to show the EPA that they're using the best-available pollution controls. These rules are only expected to cover a couple hundred big carbon-dioxide sources in the next few years; mostly the rules will just make it exceedingly difficult to build brand-new coal-fired plants. (That's no small matter: NASA climatologist James Hansen has argued that the world has no hope of averting severe climate change unless it stops building carbon-spewing coal plants, period.)