After Washington won the primary, Bill Daley broke sharply with other white ethnic leaders and attended Washington's unity dinner. Rich Daley quietly endorsed Washington, while Byrne and many other prominent Democrats either sat out the election or endorsed Washington's Republican opponent. After winning reelection, Harold Washington died in office. And, in 1989, Rich Daley ran for mayor again, with Bill Daley again in charge of the campaign. In the general election, Rich Daley faced the extremes of Chicago politics: a former machine Democrat turned Republican defender of white power and an African American Democrat turned independent who was backed by black nationalists. At his brother's urging, Rich ran as the candidate of racial reconciliation. Bill Daley recruited Avis LaVelle, a prominent black radio reporter, to be his brother's press secretary, and he won the support of Latino Alderman Luis Gutierrez and, more broadly, of the growing bloc of Hispanic voters. Bill Daley's legacy in Chicago has been obscured by his brother's subsequent success in office—Rich Daley has been reelected three times and now enjoys support throughout the city, including in black wards. As the youngest brother, Bill Daley remained perpetually behind the scenes—"he had an unusual ability to subjugate his own ego," says David Axelrod, who worked with the Daleys in Chicago. But, according to people close to the campaigns, Bill Daley crafted the new approach that won his oldest brother the mayor's office. He developed the strategy of moderate reform and racial reconciliation that allowed Rich Daley to navigate the troubled waters of Chicago politics in the '80s and become in the next decade one of the most successful mayors in the country.

While Bill Daley was helping his family, he was also making forays into national politics. He served as his father's liaison both to the McGovern campaign in 1972 and to the Carter campaign in 1976. After his father's death, he kept his hand in national politics, working for Walter Mondale's presidential effort in 1984 and for Michael Dukakis in 1988. During his brother's early years as mayor, Bill Daley, according to Al From of the Democratic Leadership Council, was the "one to see in Chicago." In 1992, he organized Illinois for Bill Clinton. Clinton's victory seemed to represent Bill Daley's big break, and Clinton was expected to appoint him secretary of transportation. But at the last minute Clinton chose Federico Pena because he wanted a Hispanic Cabinet member. Rich Daley was reportedly furious and lashed out at Clinton during the president's first year in office. But Bill Daley maintained his cheerful exterior, and when Clinton asked him in August 1993 to lead the effort to pass nafta, he assented. Even though overseeing nafta was widely viewed as a thankless task, Daley agreed to help Clinton for the same reason he helped his brother: a sense of loyalty. He took the job, he told The Washington Post at the time, out of "a strong feeling for the Democratic Party, a loyalty to the principles it stands for—and a loyalty to the leader of the party. The fact that he Clinton feels so strongly about this as a way of creating jobs is very important to me." Unfortunately for Daley, Clinton did not feel very strongly about nafta at that moment. When Daley came to Washington that August, he faced not only a daunting array of opponents—from Ross Perot to the afl-cio to two of the three leading congressional Democrats—but the indifference of the Clinton administration as well. During his first month on the job, Daley didn't even have his own office; he worked out of a cubicle in the U.S. trade representative's office and sometimes made calls from a bench in Lafayette Park.

When I recently asked former U.S. Trade Representative Mickey Kantor what role Daley played in the administration's nafta push, Kantor said that he "forced an administration into putting its effort into something." Kantor then tried to correct himself—to say that Daley "led" rather than "forced" the administration—but it is clear from other participants that "forced" is the more accurate verb. Once he had the administration behind him, Daley led the charge on the Hill, coordinating one-on-one negotiations with some 100 members who had not yet made up their minds. With some House members persuasion was enough, but with others Daley had to wheel and deal: the administration ended up passing out some $20 billion in programs to House members. When Daley arrived in August, nafta opponents counted 220 House members as opposed to the treaty—two more than were needed to defeat it. When the final vote was tallied three months later, nafta passed easily with 234 votes. After nafta, bill daley returned to Chicago and to his lucrative law practice at Mayer, Brown & Platt. But, in December 1996, Clinton, as a reward for nafta, called him back to Washington to become secretary of commerce. Some reward. Under Ron Brown, who had died in an airplane crash in April, the Department of Commerce had become embroiled in one scandal after another—first over Brown's personal business dealings and then over trade missions that appeared to reward campaign contributors.

In 1995, House Republicans had actually voted to eliminate the department, but the Senate had failed to vote on the measure. Then, in fall 1996, the press revealed that John Huang, a Clinton fund-raiser charged with arranging illegal foreign contributions, had been working out of the Commerce Department. As Daley came up for confirmation, there was renewed support for dismembering the department. As in Chicago, Daley found new allies and altered the existing political dynamic. He defused opposition on Capitol Hill by removing any partisan taint from the trade missions, drastically reducing the number of political appointees and replacing them with career civil servants. (The number of political appointees had actually skyrocketed under Bush administration Secretary of Commerce Robert Mosbacher and had merely been maintained by Brown.) He charmed Arizona Senator John McCain and other Republicans on the Commerce Committee. Ivan Schlager, who served as an aide to the committee, says of Daley, "He had been around power all his life. He had a good feel for how to deal with opponents, how to treat someone with respect because you are going to need him later." Daley also won his two biggest battles as commerce secretary: using sampling for the census and establishing permanent normal trading relations (pntr) with China. On the census, Daley wanted to follow the recommendations of the Census Bureau, which favored sampling as a means of ensuring that new immigrants and the poor were not overlooked.

The Republicans in Congress—recognizing that the census determines how political districts are carved up and how federal funds are allocated—wanted a simple head count. After three years of battling, Daley, the child of Chicago machine politics, outmaneuvered the Republicans by putting the decision in the hands of the nonpartisan census director, who favored sampling on technical grounds.Then, last January, with support for China's entry into the World Trade Organization waning on Capitol Hill, Clinton bypassed U.S. Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky and appointed Daley to head the administration's campaign for pntr. As with nafta, Daley distributed his share of pork. Democratic Representative Bud Cramer of Alabama, for instance, voted for pntr after a fruitful discussion with Daley about a weather station in Huntsville that the administration had threatened to tear down. But Daley's most important contribution was his unexpected alliance with Representative Sander Levin, a Michigan Democrat who had close ties to labor and to Minority Leader Richard Gephardt. Daley worked with Levin to back a commission that would monitor China's human rights record and allow the president to limit unexpected surges in Chinese imports.

The commission brought in the 20 to 30 additional Democratic votes pntr needed to pass. Levin gives Daley full credit: "We had a close relationship, and I think he played a decisive role. Every time I met with him I had a still higher opinion of him, and that is not always true in relationships. I found him direct, I found him open-minded. He was willing to change his mind." Levin adds, "Those same traits will serve him well in the Gore campaign." When Gore called Daley last month to offer him the job of campaign manager, Daley initially thought he was going to be asked to be Gore's running mate. Instead, he was once again asked to toil for someone else's glory, and he responded accordingly. "He said he had been given a great honor to serve here, and he felt if they call, he has to do it," Bill Reinsch, Daley's undersecretary for export administration, recalls Daley telling him. "He was getting deeply into substantive issues here, but he is a loyal soldier."

Turning the Gore campaign around will not be easy. In contrast to the Bush campaign, whose inner core consists of people whose careers are inextricably joined to the candidate, the Gore camp is deeply divided between insiders and outsiders. Strangely, though, the insiders are on the outside: the campaign has been run by a group of professionals led by Coelho, who, with the exception of media specialist Carter Eskew, do not have deep ties to Gore. Gore's closest political friends and advisers consist of former colleagues and staff, most of whom work as lobbyists in Washington and do not have positions in the campaign. It's a dangerous situation—in 1980, Ronald Reagan finally had to fire his campaign manager, John Sears, because Sears insisted on keeping Reagan's old friends and allies out of the campaign. Coelho, who was insecure in his position, tried to insulate Gore from his circle of friends and advisers. That worked during the primary, but, once Gore began to lose momentum, his friends started to complain and Gore himself began to look beyond Coelho for advice, leaving the campaign itself without a functioning leader.

Daley brings a powerful example of political loyalty. He also has the confidence and ego strength to heal the divisions between the campaign's insiders and outsiders. Indeed, people close to the operation are more hopeful than they have been in months. Jack Quinn, a Washington lobbyist who was Gore's chief of staff from 1993 to 1995, draws a sharp distinction between Coelho and Daley. Coelho, Quinn says, "relied on a very small circle of advisers and didn't reach out to a lot of people. That's not the kind of guy Bill Daley is."Daley is also well-equipped to improve the campaign's awful relationship with the press. Coelho, fearful that he would be asked about his questionable business dealings, refused to give interviews. Daley, by contrast, is very comfortable with reporters. When I asked to speak to Daley for this story, he called me himself in the evening. When I came to see him at the Commerce Department, he talked to me alone, without media consultants hovering in the background taking notes. Daley can't provide the Gore campaign with the kind of tactical leadership that Lee Atwater gave George Bush in 1988 and James Carville provided Clinton with in 1992. Others will have to fill that role. But Daley, because he feels comfortable reaching across traditional divides, instinctively understands the differences between a primary campaign and a general election.

One administration official who knows Daley well and is close to the Gore campaign says, "Coelho had more of an interest-group approach. Bill Daley looks at politics in a much more big- picture way. As opposed to thinking of interest groups, he thinks of larger values and themes that the public will respond to." Says a senior administration official who advises Gore, "Daley is not a grand strategist, but he creates the conditions, he will make it possible for Gore to operate better." The results are only beginning to trickle in—Daley officially assumed his position on July 15—but if Bill Daley can pull off this one last salvage operation, his days in the political shadows will be over at last.