The movie's biggest strength is also its biggest problem.

As the award season builds, Blue Valentine is being promoted by the Weinstein Company as “the most provocative film of the year.” That’s not far-fetched: This is a challenging experience, and a conscientious effort to expose raw lives. But is it a movie or a new way of revealing helplessness? Perhaps the picture’s largest strength and problem is that its two embedded performances--from Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams--leave us realizing their characters may not be suited to either marriage or a great fictional movie. A documentary urge is fighting against the control of narrative.

The couple are Dean and Cindy, and a large part of the film is trying to be sure who they are as their marriage comes apart. He didn’t graduate from high school, yet he has good instincts. His jobs are not satisfying, but it’s unclear why he drinks. Cindy finished school. She wanted to be a doctor once, and now she is a nurse, though it hurts her to discover that a doctor may want to fuck her, too. The couple has a daughter, and it seems to me the film leaves it unclear whether the child is Dean’s or the result of another affair, with Bobby, a vain thug who beats Dean up when he loses Cindy. The child, Frankie (the six-year-old Faith Wladyka), is adorable--but that can be a soft option. Real children are thinking beings and thought makes problems (as well as being adorable).

Why has the marriage gone wrong, or dry? It’s a question begged by the film’s structure--a complex, unsignaled scheme of flashbacks that cover meeting, the Bobby event, falling in love, marriage, childbirth, and then, the sadder days of separation within the same household. Dean is flaky, a drifter, though a good-natured guy; Cindy is more ambitious and maybe more naturally unhappy (because she expects more out of life). Yet it’s hard to say why the marriage has failed, except from the ordinary attrition of distance and difference. Were they ever really suited? No one is to blame, and, in life, we know that is how unmet desires build up. For so many people, marriage is the portal to disappointment.

So it’s not that Blue Valentine is anything but life-like. Except at one point. Gosling and Williams are not under-educated, inarticulate people muddling towards their brink. They are brilliant craftspeople pretending to be Dean and Cindy. No one interested in acting will want to miss this film. There are stories that the players (and the child) lived together to learn the habits of family; that they put on weight to show aging. Williams especially has let her prettiness be flattened. Beyond that, the cast let improvisation enrich a movie full of natural talk. Any viewer will feel that commitment, and a sense of these people having lived through thick and thin. Still, the pursuit of improvisation can be an abdication in screenwriting (director Derek Cianfrance wrote this with Joey Curtis and Cami Delavigne).