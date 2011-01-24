This timely, lucid documentary deserves a Best Picture nomination.

I have some reservations about the movie Inside Job (made by Charles Ferguson, a man I know a little and like), and I’ll address them. But they don’t matter. They don’t begin to alter my estimate that, if Inside Job is not among the ten nominations for Best Picture Oscar, it will be one more travesty that points to the feebleness and the lost soul of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

My reservations? There is a certain, spurious air of “thriller” to the movie, something that smacks of a tone introduced in dramatized documentaries coming out of Britain in the late ’70s and ’80s. You can feel it in the helicopter shots that track over the green wastes of Iceland and the Lego-scapes of Manhattan. Those shots are thrilling for their own sake. They bespeak a misguided urge to be “visual” or “cinematic” in a picture of talking heads. There is a rumble of sinister music on and off throughout, which again suggests a lack of confidence, a need to keep the audience keyed up—as if the material could be less important or sufficient.

Then, there are the talking heads themselves, placed and composed in tasteful ways, off to one side of the screen with “décor” filling the rest of the image and helplessly supplying an atmosphere for the heads. In nearly all these headshots, where people are in effect testifying, they are allowed to look off, at the interviewer, instead of directly into the lens. The angled look is a convention from fiction films, and a kindness to people being interviewed. It is not proper here in a film where candor and character—as facts we may perceive—are vital. Some of the films of Errol Morris have found a way to have witnesses trapped by the camera. It is less pleasing to look at, less smooth, but Inside Job needs it.

Finally, there is the use of Matt Damon to narrate the film—the class of a young, likeable actor and an emerging businessman. And that’s old-fashioned and diverting, especially when it is the voice of Ferguson himself on the sound track that often pursues the shifty witnesses, gets snappy rebukes from them and embodies the necessary anger and point in a film that says, at last, “What do we do about this? … Isn’t it worth fighting for?”