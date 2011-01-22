The best film on show that night (in my estimate) was another picture altogether, one that lost to Wings: Josef von Sternberg’s The Last Command(released last year on a Criterion set of DVDs, with Underworld and The Docks of New York). But how could the Blossom Room crowd in May 1929 know The Last Command would look the most modern of all the nominees, over 80 years later?

The film opens in Hollywood, in 1928. A Russian émigré director, Leo (played by the suave William Powell), is preparing a picture set during the Russian revolution. Looking through photographs of extras he finds a face he remembers. He has that face sent for—he is or was Sergius Alexander, grand commander of the army of the Tsar. But now, he is a pauper with a tremor living in lodgings and waiting for work. He goes in, he collects a general’s uniform. He tries to make up, but, as he looks in the mirror, he sees his past.

All of a sudden, his crushed air gives way to the pride, authority, and sexuality of the General. The double-role was a vehicle for the German actor Emil Jannings (who actually won the Best Actor Oscar for the film). In 1917, Sergius encounters two “revolutionists”: Leo and his lover, Natasha (Evelyn Brent). He strikes Leo in the face with his whip and seeks to take Natasha for himself. She goes along with his desire, but, at first, it is to destroy the General.

I won’t go deeper into the plot, because the film needs some secrecy if you are going to enjoy it properly. But it follows a key to Sternberg’s work as a whole—that affairs of the heart are more profound than revolutionary politics. You may not agree with that, but it was part of Hollywood’s conservatism and Sternberg’s fatalism.

What I must talk about is how his is a subtle and modern study of acting and the subterfuge of performance. It’s not just that the General is two different men, so he hardly knows which one is real—or the way Jannings’s underplaying brings that riddle to life. It’s not even that Natasha is always role-playing; nor even the comparison between serfdom in Tsarist Russia and the enslaved extras in Los Angeles. Even in 1917, a vital regiment is withdrawn from the front lines to allow the Tsar an “inspection.”