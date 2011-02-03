If Republicans in the House want to thwart health care reform, they have all sorts of options at their fingertips. They can vote—boldly but quixotically—to repeal the whole thing. (Um, check.) They can kick up their heels and pray that the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act. (That might take awhile.) They can try to block new funding for the bill. (That's coming soon.) Or, there's a fourth option, one that hasn't gotten nearly as much attention as the other three, but which might be the most effective strategy of all: death by investigation.

The firing squad's already lined up. Last month, Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, sent three letters to the Department of Health and Human Services. In the first, Upton wanted to know how, exactly, the agency was spending the $1 billion Congress has allocated for health care implementation. Upton has also asked what HHS is doing with the $400 million set aside in the stimulus bill for comparative-effectiveness research.

That looks like a fairly standard oversight request, though two Democratic congressional aides quietly fretted that this is all a pretext for figuring out what funds HHS hasn't spent yet—so that Republicans can take back the unused money. Upton, for his part, characterized the health care money as a possible "slush fund," while other Republicans have argued that HHS programs to educate the public about the new law amount to taxpayer-funded "covert propaganda."

Then there are Upton's second and third letters, where he asks HHS for “[a]ll documents or internal communications, including e-mail" concerning a whole host of seemingly small-bore issues—from the creation of new temporary insurance plans for high-risk individuals to some bureaucratic shuffling of an insurance-oversight agency. Some Democrats suspect these letters are just a ploy to bury HHS officials in a tsunami of paperwork—so that they're so busy responding to Upton that they barely have time to carry out the health care law. "It's just busywork for the agency," says one Democratic congressional aide. "The goal is to tie them down."