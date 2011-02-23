In Just Go With It (which Adam Sandler helped produce), the day comes when Danny meets his Miss Wonderful and Miss Right (Brooklyn Decker)—she’s an empty dish, a blonde about half his age; he sleeps with her on the beach, but then she finds the ring in his pants pocket. Her Jane Austenish virtue takes umbrage at the ring. Whereupon, Danny, whose single facility in life seems to be rapid-response lying, tells her well, yes, he is married but it’s nearly over—the papers are ready to be signed—so she can take his jerk-off character seriously still. But Miss Right is dogged. She wants to hear this from the soon-to-be ex-wife. That’s how Danny enlists his nurse, Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), to play the wife. Alas, Katherine lets slip the fact that she has two children, and so, Danny has to take them on as his and take everyone to Hawaii. Why? In plot terms, don’t ask—I’m sure the movie had a deal with some Hawaiian resort.

If that was painful to read, it was hard to write, too. At several points, I had to strain to remember the nonsense of the film. But nothing was there. The narrative set-up (the word “narrative” is ironic) does not get in the way with yards of scenes where it feels as if the players are doing reckless improvs, making it up as they go along, deaf to anything except the prospect of an opening weekend with Aniston and Sandler.

The movie’s dumb assurance was well-founded, and, in its first weekend, Just Go With It grossed over $30 million. The credits say it was written by Allen Loeb and Timothy Dowling, and there are references back to Cactus Flower, a movie of the late ’60s written by I.A.L. Diamond, who was once Billy Wilder’s writing partner, as well as another play by Abe Burrows and a French play before that. Dennis Dugan directed, and he has done enough previous Sandler pictures for some curse of friendship and carelessness to have set in. I know, critics tend to write Sandler off. They are wrong, and the truth is worse. He has talent, as witnessed in Punch-Drunk Love, Spanglish, and a lot of Funny People. But, clearly, he is smug, lazy, and greedy, and without a care in the world that he might be making comedies for millions of people who feel wretched about the world and their place in it.

There was a time—it coincides more or less with the great American songbook—when America made comedies about love, sex, money, truth, hope, and despair—all the important things—as if the country had been founded for this purpose. If you care to try some of them, go to Trouble in Paradise, The Lady Eve, His Girl Friday, Midnight, My Man Godfrey, The Awful Truth, The Shop Around the Corner, or Some Like It Hot, and just follow the directors, the writers, and the players you’ve met. These films were smart in situation, wit, and talk. They were pictures about the struggle between or among the sexes (all of them) that made the nation seem interesting. If you want to go beyond the films, read James Harvey’s book Romantic Comedy or Molly Haskell’s classic, From Reverence to Rape.

Only then should you submit to the monstrous ugliness, the sustained indifference, and the casual defamation of human nature and romantic hope that is called Just Go With It. Around the mid-point of the film, Nicole Kidman appears in a horrible part, looking awful. Why? I can’t say. She was once one of the best actresses we had—just try Birthday Girl, To Die For, Birth, or several others. That she should be in this film is a small but sure sign of a dire betrayal that is occurring. When a country loses the ability to make fine comedy, there is trouble in store graver than recession, more lasting than war. This is so bad you need to see it. But take a vomit bag.