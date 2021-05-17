TNR Film Classic: 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Goretta wrote The Invitation with Michel Viala. As in Chekhov's plays, the protagonist is multiple—the staff of an office. One of the staff, a soft man in early middle-age, lives with his mother; when she dies, he sells their house, moves to a considerable estate outside Ceneva, and invites his colleagues to a housewarming party on a Sunday. (He has not left his job; despite his new affluence he wants to keep working.) His boss and seven coworkers spend a summer afternoon with him, ministered to by a suave, incredibly decadent looking manservant, played by François Simon, son of the famous Michel Simon.

The camera simply attends the party. In plot terms, nothing happens. There is a small outburst of anger at the end in which the host is accidentally knocked down and, distressed, asks his guests to leave. Otherwise: one man keeps telephoning his wife and reporting on what they have to eat and drink. A spinster gets the megrims, locks herself in a bathroom for a time, then suddenly reappears when they're about to break in. The office clown cuts up. The boss and an older woman employee arrange a rendezvous. The young girl in the group gets tight and semi-strips. The archconservative of the group storms at the decadence. Slight scuffle; the party winds down. The film ends back at the office, everything as was except that the girl who stripped has been replaced.

Nothing is wrong with this film except that not enough is right with it. If a film is just going to look at some lives, then the lives have to be interesting either in depth or novelty or both. At least some covered reticulation, of social or political or any kind of relevance, ought to be uncovered. All that we get here is the unsurprising—true but not with any unforeseen truth. Of course the clown goes too far and the girl gets drunk and strips, of course the party builds to a bit of noise and then goes into late-afternoon quiet. But out of all this "of courseness" comes no special penetration and very little pathos. So, for all the accurate acting and discreetly disposed directing, the focus shifts regrettably to Goretta himself. Instead of admiring what he has done, we feel that we are asked to admire his unbanal good taste in doing so little.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic. This article ran in the May 24, 1975, issue of the magazine.