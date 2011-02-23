Another federal district judge has ruled that the Affordable Care Act is constitutional. And this one didn't mince words. In a 64-page opinion, Judge Gladys Kessler dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of individuals who claimed the government has no right to impose an individual mandate—that is, to require that they either obtain insurance or pay a fee to the government.

Kessler’s opinion makes the score 3-2, in the sense that the federal bench has now produced three detailed defenses of the Affordable Care Act but just two opinions striking down the law. The three came from Democratic appointees, while the two came from Republican appointees. Of course, the score is meaningless anyway. The case is likely headed to the Supreme Court--where, in case you've forgotten, five of the nine judges are Republican appointees.

Still, lower court rulings can help shape the justices' thinking. Kessler’s opinion was, to this untrained legal mind, both the most detailed and in some ways the most interesting of the three opinions upholding the Act.

Kessler actually rejects the argument that the government’s taxing power justifies the mandate. Like the two conservative judges who struck down the law, she holds that the government’s decision not to call the requirement a “tax” means that it is not a tax. (I continue to disagree with that argument, for reasons I stated here.) But Kessler spends most of her time on the other issues: Whether the constitutional powers to regulate interstate commerce and to do what is “necessary and proper” for carrying out its duties justify the mandate. She thinks the mandate falls clearly within both powers—and she doesn’t even seem to think it’s a close call.