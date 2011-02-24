‘The King’s Speech’ will win. Is it a good film? Doesn’t matter.

For a while in this awards season, The Social Network seemed to be the favorite for the Best Picture Oscar. But the later opening of The King’s Speech has served it well. In the crucial nomination and voting period, The Social Network’s domestic box office slowed down, and it has earned less than $100 million. The picture has been hard to find in theaters, in part because it appeared on DVD in January. But, in the Christmas and New Year period, The King’s Speech picked up surprising momentum—because of the royal family angle; because stuttering has led to several background stories; but chiefly because Colin Firth has been such a charm in publicity events. So The King’s Speech has now gone over $100 million, and its presence in theatres (and press advertising from the Weinstein Company) has probably impressed voters. It has also picked up crucial awards along the way: the Directors’ Guild award; the Screen Actors’ award; and a Golden Globe for Colin Firth.

The Academy Awards have never been a science. They are a matter of feeling, and, in and around the film business (admittedly a harder entity to find than ever before), there’s no question that people like Firth, director Tom Hooper, and the portrait of hard-luck royals doing their best with one of life’s silly problems.

I should admit my prejudice. I stammered badly in childhood and youth. I only attained anything like fluency in my forties—and I know I should be stopped now. It’s not that I have a soft spot for the royals, or even the Queen Mother. I much prefer Helena Bonham Carter. Like Colin Firth himself, I prefer voting, democracy, and the thought of a republic. That matters less than the way audiences care about Bertie, King George VI, or HRH (whatever you feel about him), and they are responding to a film that sees every artistic reason for making a movie with a lot of the style and attitude of 1937 (when the action takes place). As a matter of fact, 1937 was a better year for the movies than it was for Bertie—The Awful Truth, Stage Door, A Star is Born, Camille, Stella Dallas, not to mention Shall We Dance?, Jean Renoir’s La Grande Illusion, Pepe le Moko, and Carnet de Bal.

Who cares about 1937, you ask. It’s a long time ago when people were still pretty scared of the telephone as well as looming political figures in the world. But entertain this thought: The large audience knows very little about stammering or stuttering (the Atlantic changes the word itself), and modern Americans are happy to be tourists when it comes to royalty—they’ll give an amused glance, and they may raise their hats, but they don’t take the thing seriously. Yet they do still enjoy movies in which they are able to like some of the characters and say, “Well, sure, I can understand that.”