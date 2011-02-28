Radley Balko at Reason again leaps to the defense of the Koch brothers. The question at hand is whether liberals are irrational to regard the Kochs as right-wingers and ideological adversaries. I argued that liberals are not irrational to think this way, since the Kochs heavily support Republicans in their political giving, and even their "battle of ideas" donations have a right-leaning tilt:

Gillespie's implication is that, if you're horrified by the Bush administration's civil rights record and supportive of gay marriage, the Koch brothers are for you. In fact, they're not. They work very hard to elect Bush and members of Congress who will support his agenda. They support think-tanks that oppose right-wing defense and civil liberties as long as they also support right-wing economic policies.

Another way to put this is that the Kochs will happily put their money behind candidates and intellectuals who agree with their economic agenda but disagree with their social agenda. They will never put their money behind candidates or intellectuals of whom the reverse is true.

Balko raises two points. First, he notes that the Kochs give a lot of money to the arts and other non-political causes. ("Their gifts to the arts and other non-political charities exceeds what they've spent on politics many times over.") That's nice, but irrelevant to any analysis of the Kochs as political actors.

Second, he points out that they donate heavily to the ACLU and to libertarian causes like, well, Reason. Again, that's true. Nobody denies that the Kochs are libertarian. But libertarianism has many variations. Grover Norquist is a libertarian, and he has also decided to work entirely through the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Brink Lindsey is libertarian who thinks libertarians have a more natural alliance with liberals. The Kochs are not exactly like Norquist, but they're much closer to Norquist than to Lindsay. They'll only work with groups on the left that stay out of economic issues. They would never support, say, the Center for American Progress, which supports their social agenda. But they do heavily support groups and individuals who oppose their social agenda.

The Kochs, like Norquist, define libertarianism primarily in economic terms. And they define economic libertarianism as support for supply-side economics and skepticism about climate science. That's not the most natural interpretation of classic liberal thought, but it is the one most congenial to the Koch Brothers' bottom line. (That is not to say the Kochs are rubbing their hands together and cackling about the lies they're spreading. The human mind is extraordinarily adept at finding ways to merge its perception of morality and its perception of self-interest.) It's also noteworthy that the Koch conception libertarianism has been highly influential, which is one reason why Lindsey no longer works at the Koch-supported Cato Institute.