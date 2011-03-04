The film opens on a shot that strikes the whole mood of the piece like a chord: a half light, deep, empty space, a road stretching out of sight and a tall young man walking down it, with no other sound but his toneless approaching whistle. Then the truck, another road, the lank preacher, the deserted home and the dust blowing in the wind. Then by candlelight and with faces barely seen, the story of what happened, partly told and partly in flashbacks: the broken countryside. Then outside again, with the dust settling, and suddenly on the edge of the horizon, the lights of a car: the law. Then morning; another road and mean house, and the Joad family at breakfast. It all moves with the simplicity and perfection of a wheel across silk.

When the truck rattles out onto the highway, leaving the open door and the dust blowing forlornly in the wind, there starts a series of great sweeping outdoor shots as beautifully tuned to purpose as anything you’ve seen (possible exception of Tisse): clouds and space and the endless thrown ribbon of highway, with the truck going off and getting smaller, or coming down into the camera with growing roar and clank, or wheeling around the bend in that illusion of flight of a camera slowly panning to pick up and follow motion. Camps at night, a scene framed in low branches or the darkness around a lamp, fields rolling out in the sun, great pinnacles of rock, and back to the truck itself, and the long road.

Gregg Toland was cameraman, but surely John Ford gets a share of the credit, for he has deliberately forced his subject out into the open, and carries more of his story in long shots than most directors would dare, giving the whole picture a feeling of space and large movement. He works all the way from distances to those tight compositions of two faces, half in the dark: in the tent or the back of the truck or the cab in front (one very striking effect here, in the three set faces seen faintly in the windshield, nothing directly visible but the hand on the wheel). With nothing but the drone of the motor in low, the camera manages the whole story of the Okie camp as it moves down shack after shack, face after face, silent, hostile and defeated.

Alfred Newman scored the music, but there again it’s a good part John Ford music—which is to say almost none of the swelling theme stuff, a snatch of song here and there at night, a wheezy little parlor organ sometimes for the mother-and-son theme, and for the rest the sounds of life—particularly fine here because this life is a cough and sputter and boom of motors up and down the roads. And Ford is not afraid to let silence be eloquent as it should be, or to use it as a background for the poignant train whistle, a mile off at night, for the going-away sequence.

In the production values of costumes, sets, locations and make-up, the whole thing simply exceeds the imagination. If there is anything more poor, scuffed-out and plain no-good than these homes, trucks, clothes and every patched-up detail of equipment; or anything more real in squalor than the Okie camp, the pickers’ shacks, etc., I wouldn’t know it. Along with it, I suppose, should be put the human properties, the bit players, extras in a crowd, both the overbearing and the downtrodden—all cast and directed as carefully as stars. It suddenly strikes you that there isn’t an actor in the show who tries to be dashing or anything but plain folks.