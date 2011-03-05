How the beloved movie offered a bleak glimpse into America’s uneasy future.

It was a Friday night, and Turner Classic Movies were doing “Thirty-One Days of Oscar,” so the network played From Here to Eternity (1953). It’s a film I’m fond of (being twelve when I first saw it), and, when you’re that familiar with a picture, you’re not quite watching any more. But then, something happened. I tuned in to this screening halfway through, so I was paying attention, and the film hit me.

It was the scene where Prewitt (Montgomery Clift) is talking to Lorene (Donna Reed), the girl from the New Congress Club (the film doesn’t say it, it couldn’t in 1953, but she’s a prostitute). They’re in love, which is nice, because Prewitt’s having a very hard time in the Army, getting the “treatment” for not joining the regimental boxing team. So Lorene is a comfort.

But there she was in this scene, there was Donna Reed, gazing into the depths of life with shocking bleakness and talking about how one day she’d go home and get married and join the country club and do all the “proper” things for the “proper” people. The scene jumped out of the picture—how did Lorene and the lovely, sweet Donna Reed get all that self-loathing and contempt on screen? Well, maybe she was more interesting than anyone guessed. I looked the picture up in the collected reviews of Manny Farber and, wouldn’t you know it, he said this in The Nation in 1953: “Miss Reed … is an interesting actress whenever Cameraman Burnett Guffey uses a hard light on her somewhat bitter features.”

In truth, the scene is better than Farber suggests, and it leaves Montgomery Clift’s Prewitt (the self-conscious emotional heart of the picture) somewhat at a loss. Because Reed’s face has seen a truth that exceeds the rest of From Here to Eternity. That’s saying something for 1953, because, in its day, the film was startling—in part because it got made (everyone had warned that the James Jones novel was too dirty). In addition, the film was boldly cast: Deborah Kerr (it was going to be Joan Crawford) is a surprise as the disillusioned wife, Karen; Burt Lancaster is subtle as Sergeant Warden; Clift is Clift; and then, there was Frank Sinatra, who knew this was his title shot and wasn’t going to let it get away.