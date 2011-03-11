It is a picture of deep carpets and sleek cars, of bright cocktail chatter and intimate luncheons to soft music, of the love at first sight that has drawn wistful crowds off the streets for so many years. The subject has seemed to lend a new dignity to the actors, but the level of their performances is really the one to which they have long since accustomed us. The creators of this film made it to play long runs in big houses, and they have not exchanged their infallible motley for sackcloth.

The faults of a tract. By dispassionate critical standards, Gentleman’s Agreement is not a success. It is a tract rather than a play and it has the crusader’s shortcomings. The incidents build up too rapidly and they come too pat; the characters are chosen too consciously as types to advance the argument. You can pick flaws if you wish. It seems overdoing it, for example, that John Garfield, playing Gregory Peck’s Jewish boyhood friend, should be an Army captain and thus appear, as it were, wrapped in the flag. Some observers may be bothered that Peck’s fiancée (Dorothy McGuire) should have such a fatal knack for saying the wrong thing, or that the secretary assigned him by the huge magazine for whom he is doing the series on anti-Semitism should turn out to be an anti-Semitic Jew. But it is not necessary or perhaps even wise, to be too dispassionate in this case. Artistic objections will scarcely evade the indictment.

Questions for nice people. In its story of a young magazine writer who pretends for a few weeks to be a Jew and who, unprotected by habituation, experiences the frustrations, humiliations, fears and rages that are commonplaces to the Jew, the film probes far beyond overt Jew-baiting and the sleazy subterfuges of restricted neighborhoods and selected clienteles. Right-minded people readily deplore these abnormalities, but Gentleman’s Agreement goes on to the right-minded people themselves. It forces them into a corner where their code of acceptable behavior will no longer shield them, and asks them how they stand.

The attitude expressed by the phrase ‘‘some of my best friends’’ has been in disrepute for many years, but others akin to it have remained in vogue. One has no feeling oneself on the matter of race, but in a specific case one likes to know; one is disgusted by anti-Jewish stories, but a scene would only emphasize the matter; one deplores segregation, but wouldn’t want to place a friend in a position to be hurt; one pities the Jew and is very glad to have been born a Christian. One wonders, finally, if talking about it doesn’t just make the evil that much worse. Most, but by no means all, Jews have understood these attitudes all their lives; Gentleman’s Agreement gives the Gentile an incentive to wrestle with them for himself.