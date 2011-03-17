Long before Cuccinelli became a politician, it was clear that he was drawn to procedure and order, to clear delineations of right and wrong. He served on his college’s judiciary committee, and, at George Mason School of Law in Arlington, he ran for honor board chairman on a platform of firm retribution for violators. Fellow board members recall that he took his duties seriously and didn’t hesitate to schedule board meetings on weekends. In 1994, Cuccinelli oversaw the investigation of a student accused of interfering with the publication of a law journal. The inquiry dragged on for months; eventually the student refused to attend his own hearings and was expelled. While several colleagues on the board describe his management of the matter as fair, years later, something about the investigation troubles them. Maybe, they say, had another personality type been in charge, the case could have been resolved without ending the student’s law career. “It was all pretty black and white to [Cuccinelli],” one board member told me. “He was uncomfortable in the gray.” (Cuccinelli disputes this characterization. “I bent over so far backwards to accommodate him,” he says of the student.)

During the 1990s, Cuccinelli was a familiar sight on Northern Virginia’s GOP scene. But, when he first ran for the state Senate in 2002, his candidacy seemed so unlikely that a number of Democrats voted for him (Virginia has open primaries), thinking he’d be easy to defeat. When Cuccinelli went on to win the primary, the Republican vacating the seat, Warren Barry, backed his opponent. “I don’t want to make a habit of endorsing Democrats,” Barry said at the time, “but, in this case, the GOP picked someone whose thinking is so ancient, he would be an embarrassment to Northern Virginia.” Cuccinelli won by about 2,000 votes. It wouldn’t be the first time his detractors had underestimated him.

The Virginia Senate is known more for genteel negotiation and backroom deal-making than grandstanding. But Cuccinelli wasn’t interested in playing this game. “Ken was just an uncompromising individual,” says one of his regular antagonists, former Republican legislator Gary Reese. In Cuccinelli’s second year, he introduced, among other bills, ambitious proposals to expand gun rights and restrict abortions (he called abortion clinics “chop shops”). One measure would have permitted concealed firearms in bars and restaurants as long as the carrier’s blood-alcohol level was less than 0.2 percent. Although Republicans held the majority, only one of these bills passed. Dave Albo, a moderate Republican state legislator, told me, “Ken and I have different views on what your job as a representative is. I think Dave Albo is not supposed to go to Richmond to do what Dave Albo wants to do, but to do what my constituents want me to do. Ken’s view is, ‘Here’s what I view is right, and my job is to convince my constituents that I’m leading them the right way.’”

I asked Cuccinelli if he had ever compromised in order to advance a policy incrementally. He mentioned a 2007 transportation bill that he had initially supported, to the ire of his conservative allies. But this turned out to be a less than ideal example. As Cuccinelli explained, Democratic Governor Tim Kaine made changes to the bill that he disagreed with, and so he wound up opposing it. “I argued vehemently within my caucus that that was unconstitutional, and that nobody who took their oaths seriously could vote for this bill any longer. And so I voted against it,” he said. (As it happened, the Virginia Supreme Court did later strike down the amended portion of the bill as unconstitutional.)

In Cuccinelli’s view, the problem with his time in the Senate was not his own obstinacy, but his colleagues’ lack of imagination. Shortly before he took up his Senate seat, Cuccinelli told me, he met with a former professor, who warned him, “You’ll be surprised by how extraordinarily ordinary everybody there is.” Cuccinelli added, “Which turns out to have been a very diplomatic way to put that.” He recounted an old UVA joke to illustrate how things work in Richmond: How many Cavaliers does it take to put in a light bulb? (The Cavalier is the UVA mascot.) The answer is four: one to change the light bulb and three to drink bourbon and reminisce about how great the old light bulb was. “You don’t put in a bill that’s going to make substantial change,” Cuccinelli said. “I recognize frequently when putting in bills that introduce concepts and major change that it takes a long time to turn the battleship that is Virginia public policy. And I’m willing to lose.”