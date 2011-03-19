Why we should stop making blockbuster movies about the end of the world.

We are looking down on a plain building, without distinction or appeal. Its one point of interest seems to be that rapid, rushing water surrounds it to the height of ten feet or so. Then, the story begins. On the current of this water, a sequence of empty automobiles reverse tidily round the corner of the building—it’s very prettily done and somehow confirms the suspicion that drivers may be the problem in cars. A line of them, six or seven, complete the turn, without collision or dispute, and then reverse out of frame. It might be a film by Jacques Tati.

Or driving along on a waterfront highway, a car is lifted by the incoming wave; it comes to the surface and the driver sees a rainbow off-shore. Cue music?

Then, again, we behold what seems to be a bay, filled with choppy water. The small crests of the waves are put in place by a line or street of large brown paper hats that are bobbing on the stream. But, wait, they are not paper hats—they are the roofs of houses. Apparently, when a house floats like that, it follows the iceberg principle, with only the tops showing. But perhaps the houses are drowning. It might be … well, it might be from Clint Eastwood’s Hereafter, with its spectacular CGI tsunami scenes. Actually, the tsunami in Hereafter is a great deal more impressive, or dramatic, better framed and photographed, than the material I have been describing. It’s more to the point. But Hereafter now has been withdrawn in Japan, while the kind of footage we have seen in the last week was not planned or designed. It was an improv that is now inescapable, unforgettable, unendurable. Here is film to alter your life and let you know how swift its end might be.

From its beginnings, photography and cinematography were ways of showing us the marvels of the unseen world. Look, here is a horse galloping for Muybridge, with all four hooves in mid-air! There is Muybridge, naked, tossing away a jug of water—see how it splays and hangs in the air. Would you like to see the pyramids of Egypt, a head-hunter from Sarawak, or the polar plateau in Antarctica? Here they are. People looked and the world changed. It was an onset of fresh general knowledge, if you like, but it was also the first hint that we didn’t need to travel, to go there, because the there could be brought here on a piece of paper. Never again could we tell ourselves the there was not there, breathing, burning, shaping its air. So, in Japan, you know that there is radiation—which does not really photograph in the old sense—and you know it will be shared. This could be from Alain Resnais’s film, Hiroshima Mon Amour, in which memory has an unshakable half-life.