A Man of Good Intentions

Certain problems, it turns out, were best dealt with by Christopher’s all-purpose prescription: “steadiness.” In the wake of Boris Yeltsin’s defeat of the Communists, it appears to have been wise to wait out the vicissitudes of the giant country’s transformation. On the Korean peninsula, Christopher’s course of compromise probably has conceded the Stalinists in the North a nuke or two, yet this was defensible in a situation where the U.S. held few cards. There was no stomach in this country, South Korea, or Japan, for economic sanctions that might have led to war. By the time the U.S. and its allies deliver a peaceful reactor to the North Koreans as payment for their freeze on bomb development, the Communists may be gone anyway.

Yet neither Christopher nor any other Clintonite has truly met the lofty goal of “shaping a new foreign policy for a new world.” For that, Christopher would need more than just his ingrained sobriety, good intentions and diplomatic skills. He would need a way to distinguish between those deals we will pursue and those we will refuse even to entertain. That, in turn, would require thinking of the U.S. not only as the leader but as the rightful hegemon of the post-cold war world--and integrating the use of coercive military power as a means for backing up American concepts of world order. It is this kind of robust moral imagination that Christopher has never really possessed.

In speeches and articles he wrote after his stint in the Carter administration, Christopher provided the most extensive articulation of his vision. He proclaimed his belief in “practical idealism” (an anodyne formulation reminiscent of “responsible liberalism”). “The true pragmatist,” he told the 1981 Bates College commencement, “is one who understands that idealism is one of our vital assets in today’s world.” But ideals were, for Christopher, a matter of policy process, not policy goals. The point of foreign policy was not to reshape the world or its component nations according to American norms (though that would be nice). It was to do business on an honorable, good-faith basis with everyone, based only on “an objective judgment whether the people claiming to be the government actually have control, and whether they are willing to live up to minimum diplomatic standards. . .. Nonrecognition never has and never will unseat a government we do not like,” he said in an address titled “On the Virtues of Talking.”