A Man of Good Intentions

Another is "uncharismatic"--though not always in a pejorative sense. Christopher makes a mystique of his being preternaturally quiet, modest and deliberate. "Steadiness" is the attribute he prizes most. Though sometimes the rail-thin secretary seems as if he might disappear into his tailored double-breasted suits and French cuffs, even these incongruous clothes are an effort to project seriousness. "I always thought that I would do things in a conservative way to maximize the progressiveness of my policy positions," he told Robert Scheer of The Los Angeles Times. "If you are courteous and prudent, you can advance causes and advance ideas that would be unacceptable for others."

If Christopher's surface traditionalism is unexpected in a power broker from flashy L.A., it may be because its origins lie in the stark landscape of tiny Scranton, North Dakota. His father, Ernest, was a banker, school-board president and a New Dealer. The Depression forced him to foreclose on his friends' homes, as young Warren watched. The anguish took its toll. At 49, he suffered a stroke. The Christophers moved to Hollywood, hoping the climate would help Ernest recover, but he died in 1941. The tragedy forced Christopher to work to support the family, an experience of poverty he never forgot.

Over the next quarter-century, Warren Christopher was to recreate in himself the role of socially concerned establishmentarian his father had played on the smaller stage of Scranton. Building on his father's New Dealism, Christopher emerged from the crucible of early cold war California--the time of the Hollywood Ten and Richard Nixon's anti-Communist campaigns--as an avatar of Democratic good intentions, a '50s liberal of the Eleanor Roosevelt-Adlai Stevenson school.

At Stanford Law School, Christopher was the star pupil of the dynamic young dean, Carl Spaeth, who had served at the State Department under Nelson Rockefeller during the war and attended the original United Nations conference in San Francisco. It was Spaeth, Christopher said during a speech at Stanford Law earlier this year, who "first stimulated my interest in the work in which I am now engaged full time." Under his wing, Christopher became enamored of liberal "wise men" like Dean Acheson and George Marshall. He kindled to the notion of a world order based on international law.

Following a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas that Spaeth secured for him, Christopher joined O'Melveny and was recruited as a speechwriter for Democrat Pat Brown, who defeated William Knowland for governor in 1958. "Responsible liberalism" was Christopher's contribution to Brown's political lexicon, as well as his own evolving creed. In 1965 Governor Brown named Christopher to the McCone Commission that looked into the Watts Riots. Christopher drafted a report that today seems a period piece of Great Society liberalism--a plea for more jobs, schools and housing to cure "the witch's brew" of unemployment and alienation among black Angelenos. Christopher challenged, discreetly, the retrograde O'Melveny line on race in a Stanford Law Review article calling the Voting Rights Act "an appropriate, if not belated, effort to preserve the integrity of our nation's ethos."

His dedication to earnest, internationalist liberalism--which Christopher has carried with him for years--has often been overlooked in analyses that focus on his propensity for lawyering and negotiation. When he was first named secretary of state by President-elect Clinton, Christopher, in a show of uncharacteristic exuberance, called the appointment "a dream come true." Some people took this to mean he had finally made up for being passed over by Carter when Vance quit the post in 1980. It also alluded to the opportunities he saw for himself and his worldview at a rare, plastic moment in history.

Like Acheson, present at the creation of the cold war order, Christopher felt he had been picked to create a new, lasting global foundation. "Not since the late 1940s has our nation faced the challenge of shaking and shaping an entirely new foreign policy for a world that's fundamentally changed," he told his Senate confirmation hearing. "We need to design a new strategy for protecting American interests by laying the foundations for a more just and more stable world."

Almost immediately, everything went off the rails. Nasty crises in Haiti and Somalia consumed attention that had been budgeted for the Middle East, Russia and China. Even more dire was the Serbian ethnic cleansing in Bosnia, a phenomenon the likes of which American foreign policy hadn't had to confront since the 1940s. Christopher never seemed to grasp what all the moral fuss was about. Dispatched to Europe in May 1993 to sell the allies on Clinton's policy of arming the Bosnians and bombing the Serbs, Christopher struck out. Returning, he moaned to Congress that Bosnia was "a problem from hell." He chalked it up to "ancient hatreds." He tsk-tsked about "atrocities on all sides."