The plodding HBO remake and why great American movies were never meant to be respectable.

You can see why HBO thought to re-make Mildred Pierce, especially if it had Kate Winslet committed to playing the title part. The James M. Cain novel (published in 1941) is attuned to our grim economy: It’s the story of a single mother in Glendale in 1931 who has to take a job as a waitress and who then builds it into a flourishing, modest restaurant trade, based on the pies she bakes at home. As with so much of Cain, this is a story about money and business—I think he was more interested in those things than in the sex that dogged his reputation. With so many people now struggling in Mildred’s footsteps, it seems an apt choice of subject (even if pies are out of fashion).

But a mini-series, in five episodes and close to five hours of screen time? The new paperback of the Cain novel comes in under 300 pages, and it’s meant as a quick read. The 1945 movie (the one for which Joan Crawford won her Oscar) runs just 109 minutes. Those who recall that movie fondly are going to be surprised. Warner Brothers took a lot of liberties in their adaptation: They introduced an opening murder and then had Mildred’s police-station voice-over guide the narrative. They also dumped the whole sub-plot of the wicked daughter Veda’s musical career. For the most part, however, in the new mini-series, director Todd Haynes and screenwriter Jon Raymond have been faithful to the novel—a lot of the talk is taken directly. But I’m not sure that fidelity was wise.

Cain dealt in melodrama without complaint or apology. He was neither a flavorful writer nor a deep explorer of character. He liked to wind his situations tighter and tighter and he had little love for or faith in his people. But this HBO version is slow—sometimes very slow—in its pursuit of class. You feel it from the start in the very elegant titles and in Carter Burwell’s somber score, even if it might be better suited to Dreiser than Cain. The production work is immaculate: Ed Lachman’s pastel photography; costumes by Ann Roth—and clothes count in this story; production design by Mark Friedberg that gets at the Los Angeles of the 1930s. But, at the very start, we see Bert, Mildred’s soon-to-be-gone husband, mowing the lawn, and he’s shot with artistic blur through a curtained window—a sign of more, far too much, diffusion to come. Cain saw things bluntly—and director Michael Curtiz never wasted time in the earlier film. Todd Haynes gives every sign of thinking he’s on a Masterpiece Theatre project.

Then there’s Winslet, who is in nearly every shot of the five hours. Of course, she’s a marvelous actress and a beautiful woman. Still, it’s hard for people with her acute performing intelligence to be as ordinary, as foolish and misguided as Cain described her. The novelist went further: He admitted that by the end of the story that Mildred was “fat.” This detail is not required of Winslet, and no one has attempted to erase her patina of natural superiority—she’s an actress whose being is tied to insight. And yet, Mildred never gets the basics about people: She never sees that her lover, Monty, is a creep, or that her daughter, Veda, is a snake. So her character spends over four hours in the dark when the audience picks up every alarm signal and cries out, “Don’t do it, Mildred!”