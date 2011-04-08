How repressed desire turned toward murder in ‘Strangers on a Train.’

They are the two of the oddest men in an American movie of the early 1950s, and, somehow, their oddity is excused by the fact that they meet. Neither one on his own could have sustained a picture. I’m talking about Guy Haines and Bruno Anthony in Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1951). The title suggests an accidental meeting, but, once the bump has happened, we don’t credit chance. Bruno is in charge from the start. You can’t look back on the movie and think he wasn’t tracking Guy. And there’s another oddity: Guy is the well-known fellow, active and successful, the man with a life and a future. Bruno is a talkative zero. But this is Bruno’s plot. Still, they need each other.

Guy is Farley Granger, and he’s a top tennis player, with a following. You can see why—he’s so darned good-looking with a movie-star smile. Now, in those days tennis was still “amateur,” even if it was country club, too. You had to have some money if you were going to play, or you relied on behind-the-scenes pay-offs (the “shamateur” side of the game). But Guy doesn’t feel country club. As a matter of fact, you can believe he was a poor boy who learned to play on scruffy municipal courts. He has a wife, Miriam, not a very nice woman, in a provincial town (“Metcalf”) where she works in a music and records store. They’re separated. It’s over. Guy already has a kind of unofficial engagement with a senator’s daughter, Ann Morton (played by Ruth Roman in a way that reflects the director’s lack of interest in her). So he’s moving up, but he’s not divorced yet, and getting rid of Miriam isn’t going to be as easy as he likes to think.

Bruno feels a few years older—in fact, the actor, Robert Walker, was seven years older than Granger. He’s pleasant-looking, too, with a most beguiling voice, but he’s overweight and covering up sadness or an emptiness. He looks at Guy with awe—he feels such respect for people who “do” things. It’s clear that Bruno has not much life, except for riding on trains and bumping into people. He seems comfortably off. He’s a great talker and dreamer. But he’s so inventive it can be unsettling. For example, in the lengthy on-train chat he develops with Guy he suggests the idea of “criss-cross”—swapped murders. The difficulty with murder, he points out, is that if you have an obvious motive you’re the first person the police are going to want to talk to. “What were you doing on the night of …?” But suppose two people meet who both need a murder done? Criss-cross? You do mine, and I’ll do yours, says Bruno. I’ll kill your inconvenient wife, and you can remove my awful father. We’ll both have air-tight alibis. Simple! Brilliant! And Guy, in his foolishness, writes Bruno off mockingly as a very clever fellow. He assumes Bruno is unbalanced, but he hasn’t figured it out yet that he himself is so weak and being outplayed by this zero.

We do see Guy playing tennis later (in a daft race-against-time match), and the tennis has Granger thrashing around in trapped close-ups with a real player doing the full-court stuff in long shot (it was Davis Cup footage). So Granger never has any authority in the film as athlete or person—he’s a stooge. But Bruno, or Walker, handles his scenes like a master at his game. Walker is mesmerizing in a kind of role seldom attempted before.