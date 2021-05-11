TNR Film Classic: 'Q & A' (1990)

The milieu is the law—the homicide division of the New York district attorney’s office and the police department. Lumet himself adapted the screenplay from a novel by a Hispanic judge in New York, Edwin Torres. The plot is, in essence, very familiar, but so much has been done on film and in TV in this milieu that hope for novelty is probably forlorn. All depends on how and why the territory is re-entered. With his concern about racism, Lumet makes a pretty good case.

Once again the basic conflict, is between a rogue cop, maniacally homicidal, and honest lawmen (as in Internal Al. fairs, for instance). As usual, the rogue has a long and lauded career, and his challenger—in this case an assistant DA—is a relative newcomer. At the start, the veteran, a detective named Brennan, contrives a setup so that he can conveniently kill a Hispanic drug dealer. A young assistant DA named Reilly is brought in by his office’s homicide chief, named Quinn, to sweep the Brennan matter under the carpet. Quinn reminds the young man that Reilly père was a splendid cop and that they must now work together to restore the days of New York’s Finest.

Obviously the under-the-carpet sweeping isn’t going to work, or there would be no picture. Young Reilly uncovers complications. They wind through a network of drug-dealing Hispanics and Mafia connections, and they include a Jewish shyster and a liberal Jewish DA—with the Irish contingent as the background of it all. Racial matters are tangled further when the Hispanic drug overlord turns up with a girlfriend who once had a passionate love affair with young Reilly, an affair that she broke off when she saw his reaction to the discovery that her father was black. Further tangle: two hit, men, hired by the overlord, are Cuban, Jews. When a Mafia capo hears this, he laughs and says, “What does that mean? No hits on Saturday?”