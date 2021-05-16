TNR Film Classic: 'The Verdict' (1982)

Boston. Boston Irish—that’s the real “territory.” All the action is pretty much confined to Boston Irish inter-fighting. Newman is a middle-aged B. I, lawyer, seedy and sodden, whom we first see trying to hustle business from new widows in funeral parlors. We learn later from his patient older pal and former law teacher. Jack Warden, that Newman is a Man of Sorrows. Naturally. No film hero can be seedy and sodden congenitally; he has to have suffered unjustly and in manly silence. But he has been running out his string, with drink and general disorder. Warden has obtained one last case for him—last, because if Newman doesn’t come through on this one it’s the end of his nearly finished legal career. The case is one of gross negligence against a hospital run by the archdiocese: a young woman in childbirth has been turned into a vegetable for the rest of her life through medical blunders on the delivery table. The bishop, with whom the defense decision finally rests, wants to settle the case quickly out of court—with a hefty settlement—because it’s important that the hospital’s reputation not be sullied in public: the hospital must keep the public’s confidence because it serves its community generally well. Any hospital could conceivably have such a ghastly accident: therefore compensation, quietly and amply, and continuance.

But Newman has seen the victim and has heard the opinion of a medical expert: and, further, resents the smugness with which they expect him to snap up the check of which (they know) he is to get a third. He declines and chooses to go to trial. The archdiocese then engages the best B. I. trial lawyer, James Mason, who has an army of assistants and the glamour of success. Up against him goes Newman, with bloodshot eyes into which he keeps squirting drops, with whiskey breath into which he keeps squirting other drops, trying to pull up his socks and his life, aided only by Warden.