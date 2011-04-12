It may take years to sort out the constitutionality of the Arizona law that, among other provisions, would have required police to check an individual’s immigration status while enforcing other laws and during routine stops. But today’s ruling by the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals continues to block the most controversial provisions from taking effect.

The Arizona law, passed nearly one year ago, was initially stayed in July of 2010 by U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton. The intent of the law was to “make attrition through enforcement the public policy of all state and local government agencies in Arizona.”

The appeals court ruling should give some pause to states and municipalities around the country currently considering similar legislation. Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer has vowed to take the issue to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The issue at stake is whether Arizona "interferes with the federal government's authority to implement its priorities and strategies in law enforcement," as the majority opinion written by Judge Richard Paez puts it, by requiring police to check immigration status.