Tracy and Hepburn

I find my feeling for Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn is a mixture of personal respect and professional regret. I’ve admired them for years, and would still rather watch them than any other team on the screen, but in The Sea of Grass it seems wasteful to let two such good, attractive actors wander through a lavish production like thoroughbred somnambulists.

Hepburn of the beautiful bones is more polished than ever; Tracy, though he is no longer a priest—here he is a colonel and what the press has called a Cattle Baron— is still playing Father Tracy and is getting more pensive and solemn and good every day. I think back to when he was just Spencer Tracy and an exciting actor, though I minded his always wearing a gray felt hat, and those days are like a noisy picnic remembered in church. His playing has always been on the quiet side, but now that former underacting seems like a wild romp in the sun. And yet I’m sure there is still fire and magnetism behind his strength. It must be some mistaken actor’s mold he has made for himself (or his reputation), and the story chosen because of it, and the awed direction, that give his performance a static quality.

The idea in The Sea of Grass is to show the reaction of a wife’s temperament on the taciturn, solemn character of her older husband. Her warm heart is at variance with his stern principles; his unforgiving nature casts her out of the house, banishes her from her children, and thus ruins both their lives. They make impressive, admirable still pictures every few minutes, but they are about as convincing as waxworks. The one, always fabulously dressed, suffers prettily and, because they are very rich, with ladylike restraint; the other endures in heavy dignity, looking older than Adam. The story may have been a good idea, but it never comes off. There are such great gaps in it that it is hard to understand how it can seem so long.

The cattle colonel, always out on the range, worries more about his grass, she thinks, than his decorative wife. She is lonely and bored, and she disagrees with one on his major precepts, which is that homesteaders and farmers moving in on the plains will ruin the cattle business and eventually themselves. She takes advantage of him, in an understandably soft moment when she announces they are to have a baby, to make him consent to giving a piece of his land to some bedraggled farmers. He says at the time that they won’t last six months, and though they go on a bit longer, they suffer every torture of the prairie and end up hating both their benefactors.