But, as Alan Brinkley has argued, liberalism began to move away from this populist spirit in the middle of the New Deal, and, in the process, largely abandoned its interest in amending the constitution. The last real effort at constitutional change by the left—the Equal Rights Amendment—sputtered after liberals decided to focus not on building grassroots support but on persuading the Supreme Court to mandate gender equality. When the Court did so in a plurality opinion in 1973, it took the wind out of the sails of the political effort to ratify the ERA in the states. As Jane Mansbridge argues in Why We Lost the ERA, the Court’s premature intervention helped to ensure that the amendment was never ratified.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Roe v. Wade and other Supreme Court decisions applauded by the left, conservatives increasingly began to conceive of their movement in populist, anti-elitist terms. In 1980, when W. Cleon Skousen wrote The 5000 Year Leap, the book that would later become the constitutional bible of the Tea Party movement, he proposed 101 constitutional questions to ask political candidates. Skousen—importantly—was posing questions to future movement leaders, not drafting constitutional amendments; he understood that, when he wrote, his views were considered out of the political mainstream. But the ideas of Skousen and others helped to lay the groundwork for a revival of grassroots conservatism, especially grassroots conservatism that focused on the constitution. The result has been a barrage of proposed constitutional amendments in the last few years.

None of the constitutional amendments put forward by the right has passed, and none is likely to. But that doesn’t mean all this conservative energy surrounding constitutional amendments is wasted. Lower courts, for example, might not have had the confidence to strike down health care reform if the Tea Party hadn’t changed the terms of constitutional debate at the grassroots level—in part by garnering support for amendments that would radically limit federal power.

So the lesson here for liberals isn’t necessarily about passing constitutional amendments. It’s that, in order to have any success as a constitutional movement, they need to find some way to reconnect with populism. As Lessig understands, Tea Party constitutionalists and progressives today share some common goals in their outrage about the financial bailout, their shared opposition to corporate bigness, their anger about the role of money in politics, and their feeling of alienation from a government heavily influenced by Wall Street. “There’s a strong overlap” between the Tea Party and neo-progressive constitutional vision, Lessig said at the Coffee Party summit, “maybe not in a common objective but in a common enemy, which is corporate control.” If progressives want to be in a position to propose credible constitutional amendments again, they will need to resurrect the anti-corporate and anti-monopoly focus that they abandoned many decades ago.

