On Tuesday, a panel of federal judges in Richmond, Virginia, will hear the first appeal of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The appeal ties together two cases, including the one filed by Virginia Attorney General Kenneth Cuccinelli that resulted in a decision to invalidate the law's individual mandate. The other lawsuit, brought by Liberty University, failed.

Tuesday's case is one of three major appeals cases going forward. The other two will come up next month, when federal judges in Atlanta and Cincinnati hear them. Of course, it's unlikely the legal challenge to health care reform will end in any of these courtrooms. Most legal experts expect the Supreme Court will have the final world, quite possibly during the 2012 term--yes, just in time for the presidential election.

But lower court decisions still matter, both for the ways they frame the judicial debate and how they shape public perceptions. The Obama Administration seems to grasp this, having decided that acting Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, will argue the case in person. Dispatching the government's top legal advocate to a Circuit Court case is not unprecedented, but it's unusual, as The Atlantic's Andrew Cohen notes:

With all due respect to the appellate attorneys who otherwise would have handled this argument, this is the equivalent of the Boston Red Sox sending their star pitcher down to the minor leagues, to the Pawtucket Red Sox, to make a start in Game 7 of a playoff series. And the clear signal here is that the federal government, win or lose, doesn't want to wait until the Supreme Court argument here to have its best at court. You can understand that, can't you?

The law's opponents sure can. Next month, in the case going before the Atlanta court, Paul Clement will be making the oral argument on behalf of Republican officials from 26 states. Clement was solicitor general under George W. Bush and is, I'm told, a formidable advocate.