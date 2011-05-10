The dismissal of the Koch brothers' absurd lawsuit against a satirist (who had created a fake news release purporting to be from the Kochs, endorsing legislation to fight climate change) highlights once more a defining aspect of their personality: they really don't like criticism. The mini-industry of conservatives and libertarians that has sprung up to defend the Kochs (against, to be sure, a mini industry of liberals assailing them) tells a story of the Kochs as shy, retiring intellectuals yearning only for high-level philosophical discussion in the free marketplace of ideas. The Kochs, writes Tim Carney, don't seek to "compel others to conform to [their] preferences." Phil Brand writes in the Washington Examiner, "when I think of Koch I think of opportunities to engage in the free exchange of ideas, not clandestine operations to clamp down on that exchange."

When I think of "the free exchange of ideas," launching a groundless lawsuit against a satirist is not what I think of. Indeed, the Kochs do seem to exhibit a distinctly coercive pattern. Here they are smearing Jane Mayer through the Daily Caller:

Who is behind the apparently concerted campaign to smear The New Yorker's Jane Mayer?

For several weeks, the Daily Caller, a conservative Web site -- co-founded by Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, a former aide to former vice president Dick Cheney -- have had a reporter poking around what they thought would be a scandalous story about Mayer.

The allegations were serious -- that Mayer borrowed or plagiarized from a liberal blogger and other mainstream publications for an Aug. 30 smackdown in The New Yorker on the conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. In the end, even the Daily Caller found the allegations to be unfounded, and to its credit, abandoned the story.

The story is dead but the person or persons behind the allegations remains a shadowy mystery.

Hiring goons: