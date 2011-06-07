David Thomson on Films: Hollywood Hopeful

The sad, gruesome demise of a 1950s starlet.

You feel it’s a story you’ve heard before, but that’s often the way in Los Angeles where there are more scripts than cars on the street. This happened at a cottage on Benedict Canyon, one of those roads that wind down from the crest of Mulholland Drive to Sunset Boulevard. The cottage was tucked into the hillside, overgrown with ivy, shrubberies, and bad karma. It looked like the forsaken or forgotten house in a fairy story. Over a period of time, a neighbor noticed that its delivery box was crammed with more and more junk mail. So she decided to break into the house. You see, she knew there was a woman who lived there. The neighbor had been an actress once herself.

You need a sense of drama to break in like that. In the frequent screen version of such incidents—as when Russell Crowe finds a corpse underneath a house in L.A. Confidential—it’s played as the big bad smell. The actor puts a handkerchief to his mouth. He may throw up. Everyone works hard at the idea of nauseating horror, but the movies don’t do smell (it’s one of the many aspects of death they omit), so we say to ourselves, no problem, we can take that. But people who’ve know that smell say you never get rid of it.

In that cottage on Benedict Canyon it’s possible the smell had subsided—the place could have been as clean as a movie playing in a perfumed theater. By all accounts, Yvette Vickers, eighty-one, was “mummified.” Her space-heater was still on. It must have been on all the time. The reports said she had been dead at least a year.

So, if this was May 2011, she may have died in the winter of 2010. I suppose the power bills were on some automatic payment, with money to cover it. Otherwise you’d guess the electricity would have been turned off.