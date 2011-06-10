A Weak Link in the Obamacare Lawsuits

The clause's final text is vague enough to allow honest debate over its meaning and limits. But, except for a relatively brief period from the 1890s until the 1930s, the courts have interpreted it very broadly. In the early 1940s, for example, the Supreme Court agreed that the federal government could place strict quotas on a farmer's wheat production, even limiting what the farmer could grow for his own family and livestock, because the aggregate effect of more farmers doing the same thing would depress the price of wheat nationally and imperil the then-fragile economy.

In the 1990s, the court retrenched just a bit, producing the key decision upon which the health care lawsuits now rely. In that decision, United States v. Lopez, the Supreme Court threw out a federal law establishing "gun-free zones" around schools. The federal government had cited the Commerce Clause as justification for its law, arguing that gun possession led to violence and fear, preventing students from gaining skills they need for the job market -- and that the aggregate effect depressed economic growth nationally. The Supreme Court said that "pil[ing] inference upon inference" in that way was not sufficient to warrant federal intervention. Years later, the court made a similar ruling about national efforts to prevent violence against women.

Opponents of the health care law say the Lopez principle ought to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, too, because the argument for an individual mandate relies on a similar pile of inferences -- namely, that people going without health insurance drive up prices for everybody else. But is that really the sort of argument the justices meant to reject in Lopez? Are the inferences in the two cases really similar? I don't think so. At its core, the Lopez case was about the distinction between state and federal responsibilities. The "inferences" that drew the justices' ire were the ones arguing that gun violence near schools demanded federal, rather than state, action -- even though many states already had laws dealing with the problem.

Health care is different. It is very clearly a national problem beyond states' ability to control. Hospitals routinely charge for services that insurers from other states must pay. Employers negotiate premiums for workers in multiple states. And so on. As Koppelman noted, "Statues that horn in on matters that are purely local, such as the federal ban on the possession of handguns near schools that the Supreme Court struck down in Lopez, exceed the commerce power. But the national health care insurance market is not a purely local matter."

To put this in more practical and specific terms, imagine that you are the governor of New Jersey. You've signed a law establishing universal coverage and, heeding the advice of health policy experts, you've established an individual mandate. But the governor in Pennsylvania has not done these things. Therefore, in the greater Philadelphia area, which spans your states' common border, younger and healthier residents are moving to Pennsylvania because they figure they don't need insurance and there they won't be forced to obtain it. The result is that your population is getting gradually sicker, prompting insurers to raise their premiums and diminish their offerings. But your only recourse is to hurl insults across the Delaware River. It's a textbook case of the states being "separately incompetent" to solve a problem.