David Thomson on Films: ‘The Trip’—A New Film from an Underrated Director

Here’s another “movie” from Britain that without a touch of pomp or pretension seeks to ask us, “Well, why in hell do you think you know what a movie is, or has to be?” Since nearly anything could serve and function within the gloriously loose structure of The Trip, I found myself hoping that its two guys might find one of their conversations leading into a lugubrious consideration of what Terrence Malick thought The Tree of Life was really about. They could do rival impersonations of the dinosaurs or Sean Penn.

This dream doesn’t materialize because The Trip opened on BBC television in the autumn of 2010, some while before anyone outside Malick’s charmed circle could have seen The Tree. But another series of The Trip is a lot more sensible and desirable than, say, a fifth Pirates of the Caribbean. In a sequel, the guys could be film critics just as easily as they are now restaurant reviewers. The six-part TV series (coming in at 172 minutes) has been abbreviated into a theatrical movie that runs 107 minutes. I don’t think it’s a loss: any episode of the TV show conveyed the heart of its situation, but the two guys are so engaging it could have gone on all day and half the night. Indeed, The Trip is one of those works that proves the obliging elasticity of film if it involves odd personalities and amusing talk. In addition, it seems to me (and to several other critics) to be the funniest thing on offer this season and a more complicated and compelling insight into grumbling, nattering, needling male friendship than a hundred Hangover films.

The Trip is a boring excursion (boredom is at its heart—and it really is time that American film took note of this rich and very American topic) in which two fellows drive from London to the Lake District. One, Steve Coogan, has been asked by a Sunday newspaper, The Observer, to make a tour of high-class restaurants in the Lakes. It was his plan to take his American girl-friend, but for reasons that emerge she has had enough of him. So he enlists his natural company—his chum, his rival, his nag, his familiar—Rob Brydon. They play themselves and much of their chat is improvised, but fondly recorded and shaped by their director, Michael Winterbottom.

This trio are reunited. In 2005, they made Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story which managed to catch both Sterne’s whimsical tone and his structural disruptions as we saw the movie being made. The scheme came from Winterbottom and his screenwriter, Frank Cottrell Boyce (as well as from an affection for Sterne), but it required energy, voice and deadpan humor from Coogan (who played Tristram, his father, Walter Shandy, and himself) and from Brydon (who played Uncle Toby, as well as himself).