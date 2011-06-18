‘Quit Pakistan Syndrome’: A Country Loses Faith in Itself

On a recent episode of “Khari Baat” (“Straight Talk”), a popular Pakistani talk show, journalist Hassan Nisar bluntly captured the mood of his nation: “No normal Pakistani in his right mind would stay in this country for an extra 24 hours if given the option to emigrate.” His view echoed the findings of a poll by Gallup Pakistan released in April, which showed that 27 percent of all Pakistanis want to leave their country and settle abroad. The decision in March by George Fulton—a British citizen who became a Pakistani celebrity when he traveled through the country for a televised documentary in 2005, learning Urdu, and marrying a local girl—to return to England was perceived by many to be the beginning of the end.

The reasons for this “quit Pakistan syndrome,” as it has been termed by the local print media, seem obvious at first. In recent weeks, terrorists with links to extremist organizations have attacked a bakery and a bazaar in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stormed a naval base in Karachi, opened fire on a security check point in Upper Dir, killed dozens of young cadets training for the Frontier Corps in a suicide bomb attack in Charsadda, and blown up NATO supply trucks and US consulate convoys. Hundreds of innocent Pakistani citizens have been killed in these attacks—meant to avenge the death of Osama bin Laden. Over 4,300 Pakistanis have been killed in terrorist attacks since July 2007.

But the current impulse to flee represents a real sentiment that goes beyond a defeatist response to terrorism. It is also a harsh rejection of the Pakistani establishment—the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies, and political class as a whole. Tellingly, in a television interview following the terrorist attack against a major naval base in Karachi last month, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and leading human rights activist Asma Jehangir lashed out against the Pakistan Army—not the attackers. In her diatribe, she urged corrupt generals to abandon their flawed policies, return to the barracks, and permit Pakistanis to live in peace. In this endlessly tweeted and blogged clip lay the idea that Pakistan has been hijacked not by extremist interlopers, but by the very people entrusted to defend its prosperity.

Public anger against the Pakistan Army and its intelligence apparatus—specifically, the notorious ISI—has been mounting since the May 2 raid on bin Laden’s compound. Many Pakistanis increasingly recognize that the establishment’s decision to cultivate militant groups (of the sort that participated in the anti-Soviet “jihad” of the ’80s and continue to engage in asymmetric warfare in the disputed territory of Kashmir) as “strategic assets” has tarnished their country’s reputation, making it a hub of terrorism that must withstand repeated violations of its sovereignty. The popular and widely trusted political talk show host Kamran Khan, for example, recently expressed the sentiment that Pakistan has become synonymous with terrorism, letting loose with a televised tirade. His anger was particularly meaningful as Khan is known to maintain close contacts with high-ranking army personnel. Recently, personnel of the Rangers, an official paramilitary force, were caught on camera shooting dead a young, unarmed man at point-blank range in Karachi. The perception that the Pakistani military establishment targets its own people is causing such an uproar—much of which is documented 24-7 by the country’s vibrant, freewheeling media industry—that the Pakistan Army officially requested that the press and other civil society members curtail their critique during a conference last week.