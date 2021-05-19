Some West German film producers are talking about making movies especially for the American market—another sign of industrial vitality, we may suppose. A few interesting German films have tried to buck the post-war indifference towards things German here: The Blum Affair, and Die Pledermaus, for example. But like most of the British, French and Italian films whose

US success the Germans envy, these were made first and most of all for audiences in their own country. There is a dubious premise to the German argument that the increasing favor for foreign films appears to indicate that they can make American films for Americans as well—or better—than our own producers. Hollywood films often are slanted towards the overseas box-office, but they remain American films, to be sure, for better or worse. Quality emerges out of mastery of one's own style and technique. Some current foreign imports illustrate the point.

Scotch on the Rocks is an imitation —but an imitation of another British film. Whisky Galore, which was released here as Tight Little Island. Again, there is the pressure of British bureaucracy on quaint, clannishly individualistic Highlanders. And again, the Sassenachs succumb to Scottish wile and charm, amid comically improbable adventures. But while Scotch may be Whisky in considerable dilution, it has genuine flavor of its own; if it imitates, at least the model is authentically native, and not itself poor mimicry of foreign bottling.