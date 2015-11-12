Vanessa Redgrave is Cosima, and if one can forget for a while the many photos of Cosima, then Redgrave is perfect as she glides through her devotions to der Meister. Gemma Craven works with diligence and truth to give presence to Minna, Wagner's first wife, whose worth is often eclipsed by the glamorous later days. Marthe Keller, always an underrated actress, is dignified as Mathilde Wesendonck, patron and lover. Laszlo Galffi is touchingly credible as Ludwig II, the 18-year-old king whose suddenly empowered passion for Wagner's music revitalizes the depressed 51-year-old composer. And the three great British theater knights, Gielgud, Olivier, and Richardson, have a high old time—amusing themselves and us—as members of Ludwig's government.

Most of the cast are good, but some disappointments are strong. Ekkehard Schall (Bertolt Brecht's son-in-law) is puny as the supposedly mesmeric Liszt. Miguel Herz-Kestranek and Richard Pasco are flavorless as von Billow and Wesendonck. The most curious casting is Andrew Cruickshank as the narrator, who has a lot to say. Not only do his plummy readings burden the already overripe writing, but he has such a loud whistle on the letter "s" that most of his pronouncements sound like a kettle on the boil.

Palmer's direction is laden with conventional compositions. Double doors keep opening toward us. Long shots of houses and palaces recur and recur to cover time lapses. I lost count of the number of ceiling-high shots looking down on magnificent halls as figures far below advance between pillars. And Palmer uses very many heavy montages, often featuring lakes and swans along with newly encountered elements, often flashing backward and forward and sideways in time. These montages are less structural aids than Palmer's laborious obeisance to the art of film. This art-consciousness is emphasized by Vittorio Storaro's usual assorted-Jell-O cinematography.

The music was conducted by Sir Georg Solti with several orchestras. I assume that Solti recorded a number of Wagnerian excerpts, then left the director and music editor to use them as they liked. This would account for some of the odd juxtapositions. For instance, as Richard and Mathilde consummate their love, we hear the "Good Friday Spell" from Parsifal. This and many other combinations, anachronistic as well as peculiar, can, in a certain way, be justified. Many critics have noted that most of Wagner's works were incipient in his mind from the start of his career. In his monumental essay "Sufferings and Greatness of Richard Wagner," Thomas Mann says: "His work, strictly speaking, has no chronology. … It is there all at once, and has been there from the beginning." Under that rubric, some of the oddities in usage can be passed.

Biographically the script of course had to select, but in view of the nine-hour range at its command, some of the selections and emphases are questionable. The film begins with a gondola bearing the coffin through Venice in February 1883 as we are told that a great man has died. The story proper begins in Dresden in 1848 when Wagner was 35. This permits the picture to be launched amid revolution, but this starting point excludes at least two important facts. Wagner, radical revisionist of composition, was virtually self-educated in music. And, besides the composing he did in his early years, he had phenomenal experience as a conductor—was one of the trail-blazers at a time when the profession of conducting was on the rise. We do subsequently see some bits of the early years in flashback. (Including one error: Richard and Minna fled Riga in July, not in winter.) But considering the time at his disposal, why did Palmer begin so late in the life?