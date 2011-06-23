David Thomson on Films: What Does a Producer Do?

What does a producer have to do to get noticed by film critics?

It’s not enough to raise the money, order the cars, serve the lunches and make sure the location latrines are in working order—all of them. A producer may be the person who tracks through 19 drafts of the script (taking it from lousy to possible), and then finds that, on the third day of shooting, the lead actress and the director have started adding scenes from their pillow talk because they’re having an affair while the director is waving around a French film magazine that says he is “un premier auteur” (the guy knows this, because he hired a translator). The producer may be the person who has to make reassuring calls to that actress’s husband, for the producer has seen location romances come and go in the past, and because the husband delivered 22.5 percent of the budget. And we have hardly begun.

Such a producer died last week, and she was special, pleasant, and fun. Her name was Laura Ziskin, and, if you like to think that producers are just money people, remember that on Spider-Man, Ziskin was principally responsible to Columbia Pictures, Marvel Productions, and her own company for a budget that went to $139 million in 2002. But this was on a picture that eventually grossed $821 million. So, you say, she must have been rich. I hope so, but don’t forget, in the week she died, the Broadway show Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark opened at a current running cost of about $75 million and slender chances of multiplying that investment by six. Laura Ziskin had nothing to do with that show (she was fighting breast cancer in that period and produced a telethon, Stand Up to Cancer). But, if she had been involved, the stage show might not have suffered all the misdirections that are now notorious. Good producers count, and they know danger, as well as the occasional need to turn off the light, just as they must have the nerve to write a seven-figure check on Friday night and trust that the funds will be covered by Monday morning.

Producers get things done. So it’s important to note that Spider-Man the movie was a project that had been in development for over two decades with names like James Cameron, Roland Emmerich, Tim Burton, Chris Columbus, and David Fincher attached to it, but without anything quite happening. Ziskin led the team that hired Sam Raimi to direct, which cast Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco (all of whom were called suspect at the time) and who took David Koepp’s script and got a rewrite from her husband Alvin Sargent (who had done Paper Moon, Julia, and Ordinary People).