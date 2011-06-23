The Big Small Screen

The documentary has a plaintive score plus period pop music, along with fleeting references to Northern Ireland, Vietnam, Henry Kissinger, and Watergate, as well as library shots of planes landing and taking off, all-purpose cityscapes, the green and empty hills of Iceland, and cute montage whenever the details of a chess match are judged too complicated for the audience. Fischer would have despised this treatment.

Bobby Fischer Against the World would be thin and tedious but for the man himself. The lustrous talking heads (some of them puffy with self-importance) should have realized they could not compete with Fischer’s listless intensity, or his childlike hostility. He was a chess genius, to be sure. More than that, he was beautiful. I don’t mean in the sense of Greek statues or movie stars. But Fischer’s face, from an early age, was informed with tragedy.

Film is better suited to saying, “Look at this face,” than to saying, “See how the economy works.” There are some fine professional portraits of the man (shot by Harry Benson), but they are not as eloquent or disconcerting as the family snapshots in which the crewcut and the lake-like eyes seem to suggest a concentration camp experience. His life was not as bad as that, but the term is not wildly off. He was born in Chicago, Jewish, in 1943 to a very bright, Communist single mother, Regina, who had an affair with a man Fischer hardly knew. Bobby’s childhood was eclipsed by chess. He started at six, as his mother left him alone a lot with his sister. He played as he ate. He read books on chess. The concentration would not have existed without his natural talent. But chess is an implacable contact-free war, hardly a sport and seldom playful—a cold-blooded duel in which one mind seeks to subdue another. Fischer said as much in a Dick Cavett interview (the remark is not quoted in this film) in which he exulted in the moment when he knew he was about to destroy the opponent. Such concentration takes no prisoners, and it can breed a terrible solitude in its winners.

Fischer met Boris Spassky in Reykjavik in 1972 and beat him without great difficulty. Spassky comes across as amiable and decent, but unnerved by Fischer’s charisma. The film does not really explore the twenty-one games they played. Fischer’s key victory in the sixth game is called a thing of beauty, but the film doesn’t explain why. Yet it shows that a lifetime of preparation still allowed the impulsive Fischer to choose openings he had never employed before. That was what dumbfounded Spassky. That was what made Fischer look like Mozart playing with Salieri.

He was World Champion at twenty-nine and one of the most famous people in the television age. The playing of chess took off in America, but Bobby was devastated. By nature he was a challenger and an insurgent, with a need to deflate Russia’s sense of intellectual superiority (which may reveal a dislike of his mother). As a champion he seemed afraid of losing, so we don’t quite know how good he was. (Spassky may not have been the toughest competitor.) But fame certainly terrified him. There are surreal television scenes where he talks to people such as Johnny Carson and sneers at that punch-drunk opening from other reporters, “How did it feel to win?” Doesn’t every loser in America know that dream inside out?

He became a recluse, an anti-Semite, and a man ready to gloat over 9/11. He died in 2008, in Iceland, the only country that would take him in. He had gone mad—but surely he had been disturbed most of his life. As champion he gave up chess and had no life to retreat to. There is rough footage of him prowling around, hiding from cameras, and his crab-like walk makes you think of Gregor Samsa or Luzhin, the suicidal grandmaster in The Defense by Vladimir Nabokov, a considerable chess-player himself. One day Bobby Fischer should get his own novel, or maybe an opera. His exhausted, hopelesshopeful face is begging for it, to say nothing of his classic bipolar castling with supremacy and despair.

So I am grateful for these two films—and they are not even the full extent of HBO’s season. They are further proof that the action in film today is nearly always on the small screen. But the lesson is a warning, too. Screens cry out for raw visibility: that’s why Bobby Fischer’s face makes a larger work than all the scuttling desperation of Too Big to Fail. Once upon a time, there was a hope that film—especially documentary—could be used to help right our wrongs. By now it’s evident that when we can’t see a thing, we doubt that it exists or is worth examining. Too Big to Fail is more frightening and comprehensive than Bobby’s madness, but it feels like gallows entertainment. It is a disaster film for a society counting on crossed fingers.

Stanley Kauffmann is on temporary leave. This review was written by David Thomson.

