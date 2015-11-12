The consumption of butter, which climbed to 38 cents wholesale in New York City last February, has dropped 15 percent below a year ago, while consumption of oleomargarine has nearly doubled.

Beef prices at retail are more than 35 percent above last year, and pork and lard over 50 percent higher, due to reductions in the supply of 17 percent in beef, 38 percent in hog products and 27 percent in all meat products. The drop in consumption has been almost as great….

Cotton-seed oil is another product whose apparent consumption during the past few months has run below a year ago, following a price advance of 110 percent; and egg consumption has likewise dropped.

Can either the farmers or the workers tolerate rises in the price of food if incomes of consumers do not increase enough so that the food can be purchased? What is the administration going to do about that?

The United States Senate included in its unanimous-consent calendar for June 24 a virtually unnoticed item that now stands revealed as one of the most pernicious measures ever passed by that body. This is the so-called “incitement to disaffection” bill, which was introduced by Senator Tydings of Maryland, referred to the Naval Affairs Committee, reported out and adopted without even the formality of a public hearing. The bill provides “That whoever advises, counsels, urges or solicits any member of the military or naval forces of the United States, including the reserves thereof, to disobey the laws and regulations governing such military or naval forces, or whoever publishes or distributes any book….” having the same objectives shall be punished by a fine of as much as $1,000 or two years’ imprisonment, or both. Such a measure would have the effect of outlawing practically any spoken or written protest against war, on the ground that such a protest might eventually reach a member of the military establishment and weaken his resolution in the performance of his duty. A second section of the bill provides for search and seizure of suspected writings, and if this drastic invasion of civil liberties is enacted into law, it will mark the first time America has had a peacetime sedition act since 1798. The bill carries a particular menace for labor because it would forbid any protest against the use of troops in strikes, and, indeed, a striker who might appeal to a National Guardsman to desist from shooting or gassing him would automatically be liable to imprisonment. The American Civil Liberties Union, The American League Against War and Fascism and other organizations are carrying on an active campaign against the measure. It is to be hoped that the House of Representatives, where the bill now lies in the hands of the Military Affairs Committee, will effectively dispose of it for all time.

One way to penalize a worker’s efforts to make a living for himself is to invoke a criminal-syndicalism law. This recently has been done with particular severity and injustice in the case of Kyle Pugh, who was sentenced in Jackson County, Oregon, for selling “subversive” literature. His story is an interesting one. He was born in Marion, Virginia, forty-eight years ago and as a child was taken by his parents to Blackfoot, Idaho. He was permitted to remain in school until he reached the ninth grade.He helped out on the family cattle ranch in summer and worked in the mines near Butte in winter. In time the family lost the ranch, and Kyle worked variously as a miner, a prospector and a sawmill hand. He managed to save a little money, and a few years ago set himself up in business as a breeder of donkeys. The venture failed, and he turned them out to graze. With so many prospectors needing pack mules, most of the animals soon disappeared.The remainder he sold for salami. He just kept one donkey for himself, and, in a home-made cart,set out to investigate rumors of a gold strike on the Rogue River in Oregon. The rumor proved false. At the end of his resources, Pugh applied for relief. This was denied because he was not only unmarried but, retaining his one donkey, he was still a man of property. In May, 1934, on behalf of the United Farmers’ League, he began selling literature to the impoverished farmers of Jackson and Josephine Counties. The pamphlets told of what other countries, especially Russia, were doing for farmers, and described what a collectivized economy might accomplish for workers and farmers the world over. For one brief summer he supported himself by selling pamphlets, and then he was arrested. In the United States of America, this man,so thoroughly American in his background and the variety and tenacity of his individual enterprise,was rewarded with a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.

The facts in the case of Walter Baer, thirty-seven-year-old civil engineer of Portland, Oregon, who stands in the shadow of deportation to a hostile Nazi Germany, seem to warrant intervention by the Secretary of Labor. Baer incurred the displeasure of Portland authorities by his efforts on behalf of relief workers, and an order for his deportation was obtained on the ground that he had served a short prison term for forgery in 1923. Although he later married the daughter of an Oregon pioneer, has three children and, according to The Oregon Journal, “in the interim has lived an exemplary life, has acquired an honorable profession … and served with distinction in the United States geodetic survey for the city of Portland,” efforts to have the deportation order rescinded have proved unavailing. Neither Baer nor his wife and children can even speak the language of Germany, and in recent times we have had all-too-vivid testimony as to what happens to men of Baer’s political views at the hands of Hitler’s Brown Shirts. To send Baer to Germany under these conditions imposes a sentence far more drastic than any contemplated in a mere order of deportation. It is a sentence that we hope the Secretary of Labor will have the common humanity to avoid.

Sir Josiah Stamp, the noted English economist, who recently visited the United States, told his countrymen on his return that “there is a general tendency to industrial revival. Everywhere I went I saw the appearances of well-being.” This was no doubt meant as a friendly little statement, but if it is to be taken seriously, one wonders where in the world Sir Josiah went. To some of the better clubs, hotels and country homes, no doubt. We should not expect him to consort intimately with the sharecroppers, coal miners, textile operatives, or with any of the 20,000,000 people on relief or the more than 10,000,000 unemployed. But, as an economist, he would be expected to go to some repository of the statistics covering these matters, or at least to see an index of industrial production, which has been declining ever since February.

This article originally ran in the July 17, 1935, issue of the magazine.