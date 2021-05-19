Movies: Troubled Times

The French are still shipping us films designed to prove that they resisted the Germans. The latest, “A Friend Will Come Tonight,” takes place in an insane asylum and, quite literally, it is impossible to separate the lunatics from the Maquis. Michel Simon, who stars in it but who has curiously little to do with it, is being exploited these days in a manner calculated to reduce his drawing power to the vanishing point.

Since the effect of self-pity is to diminish the compassion of others, it is possible to sit through the genuinely heartbreaking story of “The Illegals” comparatively unmoved. This is a documentary account of the underground journey (which the narrative persists in calling an exodus) that thousands of Jews have made from Eastern Europe to the coast of Palestine, there to be shunted off into the stockades of Cyprus.

Of course, it really is an exodus and, of course, the parallel with the bitter history of the Old Testament is inescapable. But the picture does not help its cause by insisting upon its heroic tragedy nor by setting its commentary to the lugubrious cadences of the Hebrew scribes.

As a piece of film making, “The Illegals” suffers from the monotony and repetition of literal truth. Every step of the road must be memorable to those who followed it; to the rest of us, one border, one camp, one convoy of trucks looks much like another. As pamphleteering, the picture fails even more because it seems to be watching for our tears.