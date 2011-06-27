Canada and Its Tar Sands: What the Country Can Learn From Brazil About Protecting the Environment

Brazil as a whole has made remarkable progress: Between 2006 and 2010, the country reduced Amazon deforestation by two-thirds from the previous decade, reducing about one billion tons of greenhouse gas pollution; the annual damage is measured in Rhode Islands now, not Germanys. It still has huge problems—in fact, there seems to be a surge of deforestation underway this year, and big agricultural interests are currently pressing to weaken the nation’s forestry’s law. Much hangs in the balance. But President Dilma Roussef is pledging to reduce deforestation by another 80 percent, and to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent. And Brazil’s voters may give her reason to keep those promises: They gave nearly one-fifth of their votes in the last election to Green Party candidate Marina Silva, the former rubber tapper responsible for much of the pathbreaking work in Acre.

SHOULDN’T CANADA FEEL the same kind of responsibility to keep carbon safely in the ground that Brazil feels to keep its trees rooted? Absolutely. And another important question: Would the world stand by, as it has more or less done as Canada has accessed its tar lands, if Brazil’s president promised to find new markets so that “every splinter” of wood her country produced could be sold? It’s hard to imagine so.

Exploiting the tar sands is a crime, pure and simple—and, given the stakes, it is one of the most staggering the world has ever seen. Not surprisingly, given geography and history, Canada has an accomplice in this crime. Most of the petroleum it produces gets sold in the U.S., still the largest market for oil in the world. Early in the Obama administration, the president approved a pipeline to the Midwest that expanded this trade. This year, the U.S. stands poised to open a much larger spigot, the so-called Keystone XL pipeline, which will carry the heavy Canadian bitumen to Texas refineries.

How crucial is the new pipeline project to the tar sands’ future? A couple of weeks ago Canadian oilmen gave the verdict to The Globe and Mail. “Unless we get increased [market] access, like with Keystone XL, we’re going to be stuck,” said Ralph Glass, an economist and vice-president at AJM Petroleum Consultants in Calgary. And here’s the quotable Liepert once more: “If there was something that kept me up at night, it would be the fear that before too long we’re going to be landlocked in bitumen,” he said. “We’re not going to be an energy superpower if we can’t get the oil out of Alberta.” That is to say, there’s no use planning this particular bank robbery if there isn’t someone to drive the getaway car.

On the face of it, one would suspect Obama to say “no” to a new pipeline for Canadian oil: He ran, of course, as a staunch foe of global warming and, on the eve of his nomination, promised that, in his administration, the “rise of the oceans would begin to slow and the planet begin to heal.” And since even the backers of the Keystone pipeline acknowledge it wouldn’t cut gas prices (and, indeed, would probably cause them to rise), there’s scant political reason to open the gates. But, of course, there’s an awful lot of money to be made, and that money exerts incredible political pressure: Transcanada Pipeline, for instance, the main builder of the project, has hired Hillary Clinton’s former deputy campaign director as its chief lobbyist, and the secretary of state has said she’s “inclined” to approve the project.

Like any other vast expenditure of money, the Keystone pipeline would create jobs (though, by undercutting the emerging renewables industry, it would cost them, too), and it would make us less dependent on foreign oil, if you don’t count Canada as foreign. None of that, however, gets around the essential point: to prevent the planet from overheating, you need to keep carbon in the ground. (You also need to keep coal in the ground; Obama offered a dreadful premonition of this decision earlier this year, when he opened federal land in Wyoming to coal-mining—there’s less carbon in the Powder River Basin than in the tar sands, but that one sale was the equivalent of opening 300 new coal-fired power plants).

Which brings us back to the Amazon, and the double standard we are seeing when it comes to environmental politics. Let’s say that President Obama was being asked to sign a certificate allowing a pipeline to carry an endless stream of logs from the Amazon. That, too, would create jobs—but he wouldn’t do it. He wouldn’t do it because the world understands how crucial the rainforest is to its future, and because we seem to demand more from Brazil than from Canada (or the U.S., for that matter). Someday, perhaps the world will similarly stop thinking about the oil sands as a source of power and money and instead come to terms with its well-defined dangers. The question is whether we’ll reach that conclusion before we pour the carbon into the air, or after.

*The piece originally identified Stephen Schwartzman as Stephen Kretzmann. We regret the error.

Bill McKibben is the author of The End of Nature, the first book for a general audience about climate change. The founder of 350.org, he has joined with nine other prominent environmentalists on both sides of the border to call for protests this summer against the proposed Keystone Pipeline.

