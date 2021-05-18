What Is Representative Government?

But even this path is thorny. In 1926 Massachusetts courts found that the initiative was not applicable to reapportionment. Before that a similar course was followed by the Missouri Supreme Court. In 1956, an initiative statute on reapportionment was passed in Washington, but in 1957 the state legislature undid the deed and was upheld by a five to four decision in the state Supreme Court.

One of the by-products of Baker v Carr may be its clearing the path of initiative should it be used in the future to reapportion. A legislature or court that overruled such an initiative might well be inviting the Supreme Court to intervene.

For the 50 states as a whole, the most available and the most vigorous instrument to hasten or compel reform is the court. (The Supreme Court in Baker felt it was the only instrument.) The lower courts, in particular, have displayed an imaginative truculence in devising sanctions to speed action. In Vermont, the court acted directly: redistricted two seats by switching counties around. To make this stick, the judge barred county clerks from printing ballots until the reapportionment was carried out as he recommended. This action was in line with the opinion of Supreme Court Justice Clark who suggested that it might be wise “to start with existing assembly districts, consolidate some of them, and award the seats thus released to those counties suffering the most egregious discrimination.” In Alabama, a three-judge federal court ordered reapportionment with the caveat that if the legislature failed to do so, the court would itself carry through a provisional districting along lines of Clark’s plan. In Mississippi, State Chancellor W. T. Horton ordered the state legislature to reapportion, adding that “should our legislative bodies not act timely, this court will reapportion them, and enter a decree enjoining the state and county election commissions and commissioners from holding elections or electing any Senator or Representative…” In Wisconsin, a three-judge federal court on June 27 ordered the legislature to a complete reapportionment by 5 p.m. July 2—or the court would appoint a master to do the job. The Colorado Supreme Court unveiled a battery of missiles on June 14 in a series of show cause orders, including a call on the Secretary of State, George Baker, to show cause within seven days why he should not be restrained from holding the election and a call on the State Treasurer, Tim Armstrong, to show cause why he should not be required to cut off the pay of the General Assembly.

Two draconic measures are available to the courts should they prove constitutional. One is to order an election at large in a state. This is less a cure than shock therapy. Should it come in a state where a governing party is also a popular majority, the medicine may be worse than the malady. The other is to order the use of the weighted vote. This is an untried instrument but it enjoys the virtue of serving both as immediate sanction and as a constitutional pattern for the future.