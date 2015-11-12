In this tour d’horizon, Galbraith has had to sketch with broad strokes. Even so, his brush is not wide enough. Drawing expressly and at times implicitly upon a small group of commentators who have dealt with the “supercorporations” (Robert Heilbroner’s label, in The Limits of American Capitalism), he merely edges into a vast field.

Perhaps this is enough. To add more possibly would have risked losing the “intelligent layman.” So, while there is nothing very new in this volume for the careful student of the corporation and of government, other than novel tags for well-recognized phenomena (the “technostructure,” the “revised sequence,” the “industrial state”), it is presented with wit and insight. Those who disagree with what he says have, in his words, “the burden of proof” of showing that social changes “have left economic life unchanged.” Berle and Means years ago demonstrated the divorce of ownership from control of the large corporation; the interlocking relationship between big business and government has the imprimatur of a Republican President (the “military-industrial complex”); two years ago Don K. Price in his minor classic. The Scientific Estate, showed the power of the technostructure, and Andrew Shonfield has recently related how all modem industrial economies are planned in some degree. (Galbraith calls this the “principle of convergence.”)

If Galbraith is correct – and I am inclined to agree in large part with him – then we live in a new constitutional order, in which economic and political power is fused in fact (and often in theory), and in which we are ruled by nameless and faceless managers in the technostructures of the private governments of the supercorporations and their counterparts in the public bureaucracy. That’s an event of considerable significance.

Too little discussed in The New Industrial State are such broad noneconomic questions as the “legitimacy”of the supercorporation. Heilbroner maintains that it has achieved that status through long-accepted custom,a contention disputed by others (e.g., Grant McConnell in Private Power and American Democracy). A “person” in constitutional law, the Supreme Court in 1886 having accepted that notion without argument, is in fact a collectivity, a federation of interests, a private government, a unit of “functional” federalism more meaningful than the fifty ostensibly sovereign states. It exists as an entity intermediate between the natural person and government. Constitutional theory, despite the Supreme Court, makes no provision for it. And its power has not been legitimized in democratic theory. Galbraith likewise touches too lightly on the question of accountability. To whom is the technostructure accountable? For what decision? How? The author suggests that the members oft he corporate ruling elites are not accountable either in law or in politics (indeed politics reflects the needs and goals of the industrial system, and law is not mentioned). His call for the “educational and scientific estate” to rectify this condition is feeble at best. It may be, as he says, “that the future of what is called modern society depends on how willingly and effectively the intellectual community in general, and the educational and scientific estate in particular, assume responsibilities for political action and leadership,” but he gives no hint how this is to be done. (Some support for the burgeoning power of the educational and scientific estate might have been got from Daniel Bell, whose concept of a “post-industrial” society posits a shift in social power from the businessman to centers of learning.)

Only “the innocent reformer and the obtuse conservative,” says Galbraith, “imagine the State to be an instrument of change apart from the interests and aspirations of those who comprise it.” But are we to believe that the state represents only the interests and aspirations of the industrial system? Since the constitutional revolution of the 193o's, epitomized in the Employment Act of 1946, a new form of government has emerged – the “Positive State.” It has drives and urges of its own, which it asserts in “the public interest.” The public interest, as President Kennedy said at the time of the steel imbroglio in 1962, is more than the arithmetical sum of the private interests of the nation – even when those “private” interests have the power and position of the supercorporation. Quite possibly the jury is still out on the question of who is senior in the government-business partnership, but surely the state is vastly more important than (say) in 1900 or even in 1930. The interests that comprise it transcend the industrial system. In fact, the argument could be reversed: the supercorporations are necessary for the attainment of governmental goals, particularly if what was once called the Great Society ever gets launched (here and abroad). At the very least, it is a duopoly.