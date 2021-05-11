The Kids Are Alright

When Klain worked in the White House counsel’s office as Clinton’s chief judge-picker, his age made him a natural focal point for Republican ire. “Should a 31-year-old law school graduate like Ron Klain be in charge of judicial appointment evaluations?” fretted former Reagan Justice Department official Steven Trott during a televised debate with Reno. “I have great respect for Ron Klain’s wisdom,” retorted the attorney general. She should. Klain has long displayed chillingly good political skills. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1987 he took a two-year clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Byron White, for whom he drafted substantial portions of the controversial 1989 decision in Wards Cove Packing Co. v. Antonio. Hailed by conservatives as a blow against quotas, the decision made it harder for workers to prove discrimination. By the time civil rights legislation was being fought out in Congress, Klain had left the Supreme Court to become, at age 27, the youngest-ever chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. There, he played a strategic role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act—the legislation that helped undo Wards Cove. “Ron Klain does not let his emotions or his ideology get in the way of anything he does,” says fellow White clerk Paul Cappuccio.

During his tenure at the Judiciary Committee, Klain had been a leading architect of the omnibus crime package ultimately vetoed by George Bush. His grasp of the volatile politics of crime made him a natural Clintonite. When Communications Director Mark Gearan, then Clinton-Gore deputy campaign manager, called to ask if he was interested in signing onto the campaign, Klain accepted immediately. As Clinton’s chief adviser on criminal justice issues, it was Klain who thought up the 100,000 new cops initiative. “Clinton had a big crime speech coming up,” recalls John Kroger, the campaign’s deputy issues director. “We had no idea how many extra cops would be a good thing. [Domestic Policy Deputy] Bruce Reed and I called Ron from Little Rock. He said, “Would 100,000 be enough?’” After the election Klain worked on the transition team, helping vet prospective Cabinet members’ names before key senators. According to several sources, his was the lone voice urging Zoe Baird to disclose on the public portion of the Judiciary Committee’s questionnaire her failure to pay her nanny’s Social Security taxes, but he was overruled.

During the transition, Klain was considered for a range of positions in the White House. Clinton, however, was “insisting that he do judges,” according to Gearan; so Klain took a job in the White House counsel’s office as the lawyer in charge of judicial selection. During Clinton’s first year the White House counsel’s office became the locus for the administration’s more well-publicized miscues. Klain was one of those who balked at the nomination of Lani Guinier to be assistant attorney general. “The politically charged and difficult writings of Lani Guinier were identified by Ron early,” says former White House congressional liaison Howard Paster, now the president of Hill & Knowlton. “He flagged them before the nomination.” Klain’s relationship with his boss, Bernard Nussbaum, began to deteriorate soon after. “It was not an easy spot for [Klain] to be in,” says one White House staffer. “Here’s someone with maybe the best political instincts in the entire administration, working for a boss who had the worst. Every day it was, Bernie, we shouldn’t do this, we shouldn’t do that.”