The Kids Are Alright

Gearan elaborates on how this has worked in practice: “What Josh has is an ability to move around the building effortlessly. Some people can walk into a room and people are kind of glad they’re there ... You never get the sense that he is inserting himself inappropriately.” During his first week on the job Steiner deployed these charms to get his boss into the mix on the crime bill. He called up Reed and asked to be included in the White House’s daily crime meeting. “I remember saying, `You can come, but it has to be you,’” says Reed. “Not just any representative. At that point it was kind of a White House/Justice thing. We were kind of making an exception by including him.” During the meetings, Steiner lobbied relentlessly for a greater Bentsen role in helping to sell the administration’s crime package. “Our rapport with Josh helped give Bentsen a prominent role in the crime debate,” says one participant. “During those meetings, he just kept pushing and pushing, making sure no one forgot that Bentsen was a hunter, a good old boy; that this would be a natural role for him.”

Steiner also moved to choreograph a public relations campaign for Bentsen’s new role—producing “a snappy little flip book on assault weapons”; making sure Bentsen “had a street sweeper in his hand every day for a week,” according to one Treasury official. Says Michael Levy, Treasury’s director of legislative affairs, “I’m supposed to be the guy who runs the secretary’s life on the Hill. Not to make the secretary sound like a Potemkin village, which he’s not, but Josh was the one who said, you know, that it would really be very useful for Bentsen to be seen going up the stairs of the Capitol, flanked by police officers. We ended up bringing in a group of police officers to line the stairs of the Capitol. Bentsen and Schumer came down, shaking hands and schmoozing. It made for great visuals on T.V. It made the front page of USA Today.”

Steiner has also assumed other image-making duties, maneuvering to raise Bentsen’s profile as a successful component of Clinton’s foreign policy team. “When we were thinking about the D-Day trip, [Steiner] went out of his way to make sure I was aware of Bentsen’s war history,” says Gearan. When the State Department tried to freeze Bentsen out of the trip, arguing that the trip was diplomatic rather than cooperative, Steiner lobbied persistently for a role for the secretary. Then, at a photo-op at Coleville Cemetery, he went into action. “CNN was going to go into live coverage at 3:00,” recalls Gearan. “Joshua was told that if Bentsen didn’t get over to the set by ten of 3:00, he wouldn’t make it on [CNN]. He started personally running the distance of the gravestones for CNN, hooking up the wires. I was in the press filing room. I look up on the screen. There’s Lloyd Bentsen! And I thought, that’s Josh. Kicking into high gear to make things happen for his principal.”

V.

Washington has always been awash in impatient, self-important, highly educated, exceedingly willing young things; and so the generational reading of these success stories is popular, but, finally, it is not terribly interesting. Anyway, this is a city that ages its young very quickly. Kevin Thurm is balding. Ron Klain is roly-poly; you can hear him breathe. On the marked-up legal pad he carries around with him, a corner is reserved for personal items. “Mom,” it reads. “Gym.”

The nature of the Stephanopoulites’ success is more revealing than their age. For these are the new breed of professional meritocratic politicians, obsessed with process and with bureaucratic agility. They are politically partisan, but they are unencumbered by philosophy. The distinction between who they know and what they know is very fine. They are not just handlers, but they would not be much offended if you thought they were. For handling, they will argue with some justice, has overwhelmed not only American politics, but also American government. They are not exactly cynics, but irony has been bred into their bones. And so, even as they protest a lofty loyalty to the aims of the administration, they maintain a certain distance from their own activity. They understand that on some level it’s all a game.

Under their watch, things get done. Decisions get made. Staffers are stroked; principals nudged into line. Because of them, the administration is more effective, less incoherent. They are the solution, in part, to Clinton’s competence problem; but that they are the solution is itself a problem. The real surprise about many of the twentysomethings and the thirtysomethings in the administration is that they are uncannily similar to many of the fortysomethings and the fiftysomethings in the administration. The Stephanopoulites, too, can spin and prettify; and they, too, are flexible about principles and a little indifferent about ideas. They are the president’s perfect children.

This article originally appeared in the July 18, 1994, issue of the magazine.