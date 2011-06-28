David Thomson on Films: Why I Loved Peter Falk as Columbo

Peter Falk’s Columbo had a heavy patina of grubby naturalism. His raincoat had never seen a dry-cleaner; he was often unshaven and his hair was wild. One of his eyes could look the wrong way—but which eye? His halting speech affected shyness, befuddlement, or hours spent watching John Cassavetes films. He was as unkempt as Hercule Poirot is spick-and-span. But the two characters were equally artificial.

I’m not complaining. If I’d done a murder, I’d rather be drawn into serpentine discussions with Falk, and even be arrested by him. He had respect for a wily games player. On the TV obituary for Falk, who died June 23, there was a scene from the long ago where Falk pins down William Shatner because Shatner wiped the gun clean of fingerprints, but forgot to clean the bullets! Whereupon Shatner said something like, “Darn it!”, and snapped his fingers in annoyance as if his elegant passing shot had been called “Out!” Detection with Columbo was always a game, just as the lieutenant was a model of eccentric but infallible intelligence. The marvel was that Falk himself seemed as much at ease with William Shatner as with John Cassavetes.

Real policemen aren’t like Columbo, not as polite, actorly, or infallible; and, these days, it’s hard to think of a TV series like Columbo getting off the ground, much less at the 90-minute slot it used to fill. TV murder has gone for violence and DNA traces, with fantastically beautiful female cops doing autopsy and psychotic analysis. The artful working out of narrative intrigue and the gradual music of cross-examination are out of fashion. Still, who wouldn’t pay to see and hear Columbo having 20 minutes with Casey Anthony?

Columbo started at NBC in 1971, created by William Levinson and Richard Link. It was always shot as a movie, and the first episode had Jeffrey Bochco as its writer and Steven Spielberg as director. The title role itself seems to have been offered first to both Bing Crosby and Lee J. Cobb before Falk seized it—a Jew playing an Italian in the Los Angeles Police Department. It ran until 1977. It won an Emmy as best series, and Falk won one year for best actor in a series. Then, it came back for a while in 1989. In all, there were only 69 episodes, because they were long-form, because Falk was against working too hard, and because the air of deliberation that distinguished the show was an important part of the overall approach. In its glory days, it was a Sunday-night classic in prime time, playing against Kojak, Mannix, and Sonny & Cher.