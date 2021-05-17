Will the Democrats Survive Miami?

So much for lawlessness. The O'Hara-Fraser nostrum is a document entitled, "A Proposed Charter of the Democratic Party of the United States." It is the latest manifestation of a hankering after one or another form of European parliamentary system which has always afflicted segments of liberal opinion in the United States. Our parties are vonglomerates, the thought runs, when they ought to be vertically integrated industries. Then they would be more effective in producing ideologically coherent policies, and the consumer would be more satisfied. As it is, presidential candidates are handicapped in taking a firm and crisp programmatic stance, and when they come into office, they have to start bargaining all over again, because their parties are not lined up behind them in Congress in disciplined ranks. In fact, their parties are no parties, really. They can include everyone from Barry Goldwater to Jacob Javits, or James Eastland to George McGovern, essentially because anyone can join any time on an ad hoc basis for this or the other caucus or election without feeling or pledging long-term allegiance, or if yielding any allegiance, then yielding it to the state party, and not to any national party with anideology, a soul and a will of its own.

The way to cure all this is to create a national party with a permanent membership, and let it then define and run, not only itself, but what used to be the state parties as well. That is what the proposed charter would do. Membership would be free and open, but only enrolled members could participate in party affairs, and movement in and out for one caucus or one primary would be difficult. Moreover, the party would have clear policies, continuously formed by standing bodies and by a biennial national policy conference. No one who did not accept those policies would feel very keen about joining. Minorities within the party would, no doubt, continuously splinter off, and once gone would stay away, while the party became continuously purer and smaller.

Unless the country went to a multi-party system—to facilitate which we would have to abolish the electoral college—the Democratic Party would go the way of the Whigs, and be replaced by another major party. If we did go to amulti-party system, with everyone pure and tight within his own party, Presidents would be even less able to govern in accordance with a coherent program. Deadlocks between Presidents and Congresses would be even more deadlocked, compromises would be even messier, and frustration even greater, as we waited for one John Tyler after another to serve out his four years. The temptation would be to abolish the four-year term and make the President responsible to Congress. Then we would be like the third French Republic, or like Italy now. The millennium would have arrived.

None of these horrible things will happen if the proposed O'Hara-Fraser charter is adopted. Not a chance. Rather the Democratic Party will just vanish. It will go down in a glorious ideological sunset.